Dave and Jenny Marrs Open Up About the 'Crazy Chaos' of HGTV Stardom, Raising 5 Kids and Life on the Farm

Dave and Jenny Marrs know how to keep their busy schedules in check!

As stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous and parents to five young children, Dave, 43, and Jenny, 44, say a strong work-life balance is key to managing their hectic schedules. The married couple share a rundown of their work and home life in the April cover story of Better Homes & Gardens. (BHG is owned by Dotdash Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)

During the work week, Dave and Jenny have a non-stop schedule. Their days start early, and by 6:30 a.m. they're feeding the animals at their Bentonville, Arkansas, farm with their five children — twins Ben and Nate, 12, Sylvie, 11, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3 — before they start filming for their home renovation show.

"The cameras are on all day, and we don't have time to stop," Jenny tells the outlet. "Mostly, I'm glued to my phone, checking on orders, reading texts. There's never a relaxed timeline; it's always a rush with no wiggle room."

She continues, "We never could have planned it this way. It can be crazy chaos, but we're so grateful for how it worked out."

Annie Schlechter for Better Homes & Gardens

Once the kids head off to school, cameras follow the design couple as they head to various construction sites and oversee multiple projects at a time. Dave is the construction and carpentry expert while Jenny is the master of design in their business partnership.

The work continues towards the end of the day while the pair get ready for dinner.

"Dave will make dinner, and we'll talk everything through to come up with a plan and a story for each house," Jenny says. "We stick to that blueprint as much as we can. There are always things that go wrong, orders that are canceled or delayed. With construction, so much can go awry."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Annie Schlechter for Better Homes & Gardens R: Caption . PHOTO: Annie Schlechter for Better Homes & Gardens

In the evening, both parents take a break from work to pick up their kids from various activities, and they'll all reconvene for family dinner. The pair add that having their children pitch in for a lot of the household chores, like doing the dishes and packing their own lunches, helps tremendously during their busy work days.

Annie Schlechter for Better Homes & Gardens

Before Fixer to Fabulous premiered in 2019, the Marrs were hesitant to sign on for the TV opportunity due to their growing family and already successful construction business. But a few significant words from the show's producer helped change their perspective.

"Our producer said to us, 'If you just have this one chance to shine a national spotlight on your nonprofit work, it's worth it,'" Dave tells BHG.

The pair are heavily involved in supporting orphanages in the Democratic Republic of Congo, from which they adopted their daughter Sylvie, and support a Zimbabwe-based agricultural charity with the proceeds from their blueberry farm.

To read Dave and Jenny Marrs' full cover story, pick up the new issue of Better Homes & Gardens on newsstands March 17 or visit bhg.com.