Dave and Jenny Marrs on the Incredible Impact of 'Celebrating' Small Towns on 'Home Town Takeover' Season 2

Dave and Jenny Marrs have a new gig — and it's for a show that's already close to their hearts.

The Fixer to Fabulous hosts will make their official co-hosting debut on season two of HGTV's Home Town Takeover (premiering April 23), alongside season 1's hosts Ben and Erin Napier.

The couple, who also made cameos on the first season in Wetumpka, Ala., are excited to play an even bigger part in helping to revitalize the town of Fort Morgan, Colo.

"[The show] is celebrating what built America: small towns, small businesses, communities coming together," says Dave, who grew up just an hour and a half away. "I feel like as a country, we've gone away from some of that — just coming together and working through issues, lifting communities up."

The Marrs and the Napiers together completed 18 renovation projects in four months, working on businesses, private homes and public spaces, all with the help of the townspeople. And that, Jenny says, is the key to the show's — and the town's — success

Erik Voake/Getty Images

"The generosity that the people of Fort Morgan showed, we saw it every day that we were there. They really and truly just were showing up for each other. And I hope that inspires other people to do the same thing," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "That's what the show is about, just reaching out a hand and helping your neighbor."

The goal of the show isn't just to have a few HGTV stars fly in and give it a facelift, but to pick up the work the residents have started and give it a boost — as well as to encourage continued growth. "They were doing it long before we came, and they'll continue to do it after we leave," says Dave.

Actually making the show was a challenge at times for the Marrs, who live in Bentonville, Ark. with their five children. "It was a lot, a lot of work, a lot of traveling back and forth, a lot of schedule maneuvering, because we were still filming our show at the time," says Jenny. But the couple is more than used to having their hands full. They already juggle a home renovation business, a decor line, a farm, a non-profit, a vacation rental (The Welcome Inn) and a newly opened store (Marrs Mercantile).

annie schlechter

While the show now has four hosts, even more famous faces from HGTV and beyond will pop up throughout the season. In the premiere episode, Farmhouse Fixer star and New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight will join the team to renovate a local hero's home and spruce up the seating area at a favorite local coffee shop. Knight will be joined by Food Network star Molly Yeh, who will create an exciting addition to the coffee shop's menu.

Viewers can also expect Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, Carmeon Hamilton, and more to bring their home expertise to the show.

Last July, the Napiers opened up to PEOPLE about the exciting Colorado transformation and how the town differs from season one's makeover location.

"It's just a really cool town, and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel," Ben told PEOPLE, referring to his and Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. "But at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had."

He continues: "The town has a really fascinating history, a really diverse cultural background. And just like any small town across America, it has these really inherent charms about it. So we want to go and help them tell that story."

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover premieres Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.