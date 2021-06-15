Amazon Shoppers Swear They've Found the 'Perfect Little Ice Cream Maker' - and It's Just $20

If summertime sweets are on your mind, there's one simple kitchen appliance you should have on hand. The Dash My Pint ice cream machine can fulfill all of your frosted cravings, like frozen yogurts and sorbets, by churning up your favorite ingredients in just 30 minutes or less. The single-serving device has been dubbed the "perfect little ice cream maker" by Amazon shoppers and, best of all, it costs just $20.