Amazon Shoppers Swear They've Found the 'Perfect Little Ice Cream Maker' - and It's Just $20

If summertime sweets are on your mind, there's one simple kitchen appliance you should have on hand. The Dash My Pint ice cream machine can fulfill all of your frosted cravings, like frozen yogurts and sorbets, by churning up your favorite ingredients in just 30 minutes or less. The single-serving device has been dubbed the "perfect little ice cream maker" by Amazon shoppers and, best of all, it costs just $20.
Unlike other ice cream machines, this one is lightweight (it weighs just one pound) and compact enough to take to dinner parties, barbecues, or other celebrations. It's the ideal gift for sweet tooths who don't have too much storage space in their kitchens, and makes for a can't-go-wrong gift for occasions like weddings and birthdays.
"It works great and doesn't take up too much room in the freezer or on the counter," wrote one five-star reviewer. "For $20, you really can't go wrong."
Buy It! Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker in Mint, $19.99; amazon.com
It takes just a few steps to create whatever dessert you have in mind. Simply chill the cooling bowl overnight and then place whatever mixture of ingredients you want inside the machine. Once you churn everything together for 30 minutes you'll have yourself a frozen sweet ready to be enjoyed.
Along with the actual device, each purchase comes with a recipe book and mixing spoon. The convenience, customization, and price are major standouts, according to reviewers - more than 2,500 of whom have given the device a perfect five-star rating.
"I love that I can put my own ingredients into this and it makes exactly enough for just me," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Keeps my portions to single serve and I'm not tempted to eat more."
It's not hard to make your summer sweeter when you have this beloved ice cream maker at your disposal. Shop the $20 device below.
Buy It! Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker in Pink $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker in White, $19.99; amazon.com
