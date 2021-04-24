Shoppers Are Making Quinoa, Casseroles, and Stews in This $20 Mini Rice Cooker

Profile Menu
Rice is a grain that goes with almost every dish, from Indian curry to steamed fish to arroz con pollo. But if you don't have time (or the energy) to make rice on the stove, cooking with the $20 Dash Mini Rice Cooker might be more your speed. It's quick and easy, and it makes "perfect rice every time." Plus, Amazon shoppers have found several other uses for the rice cooker, making sweet and savory dishes in under 20 minutes.
The Dash Mini Rice Cooker takes all the guesswork out of making the beloved grain. No more cooking the old-fashioned way! The process is simple: Use the measuring cup to add water to your rice or quinoa, then press the device's single button to start cooking.
Because of its one-and-done approach, you can meal prep while it cooks. When the rice cooker is ready, it'll automatically go straight to the warming function. This way, your rice will stay fluffy and warm until you're ready to eat. Just make sure you unplug the rice maker to turn it off when you're done.
If you thought you'd only make rice in this, prepare to have your mind blown — Amazon shoppers have found countless other ways to use the Dash rice cooker. People are also cooking stew, dips, casseroles, oatmeal, mac and cheese, cake, bread and more in the handy device, and they say it tastes like "perfection."
The electric rice cooker is designed with a removable pot that has a non-stick finish, making it easy to clean after making messy meals. Plus, it comes in five adorable colors, including light pink and mint green.
With its two-cup capacity, the mini cooker is ideal for small households. Some even say it's a "single's gift from God."
"This is one of the best little appliances I've purchased since moving out for the first time by myself. It is extremely helpful, and you cannot limit yourself to only one thing to make," writes one Amazon shopper. "I very much recommend as a single gal living on her own [who doesn't] have a lot of time to cook."
"I used to avoid making rice because it was a hassle, requiring vigilance, timing, and temperature control, not to mention the cleanup of the sticky mess left behind," writes another. "This cute little non-stick gizmo makes PERFECT rice while you IGNORE it... This attractive cooker takes center stage in my kitchen."
If you're ready to gift yourself what's sure to be your new favorite appliance, shop the Dash Mini Rice Cooker for only $20 now. With all the meals you'll make in it, it'll be well worth the price.
Buy It! Dash Mini Rice Cooker, $20.02; amazon.com
