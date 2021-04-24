Shoppers Are Making Quinoa, Casseroles, and Stews in This $20 Mini Rice Cooker

Rice is a grain that goes with almost every dish, from Indian curry to steamed fish to arroz con pollo. But if you don't have time (or the energy) to make rice on the stove, cooking with the $20 Dash Mini Rice Cooker might be more your speed. It's quick and easy, and it makes "perfect rice every time." Plus, Amazon shoppers have found several other uses for the rice cooker, making sweet and savory dishes in under 20 minutes.