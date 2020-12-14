Darius Rucker Transforms New Nashville Home Into a 'Nordic Christmas' Wonderland: 'I Love It'

"I walk in every day and it feels like Christmas," the country star says

Darius Rucker is getting into the Christmas spirit — and sharing an inside look at the cozy holiday wonderland he created in his new Nashville home.

"I walk in every day and it feels like Christmas," the "Wagon Wheel" crooner, 54, told archdigest.com of the space, which he outfitted with help from the Christmas tree and home decor brand Balsam Hill. The brand dubbed the style "Nordic farmhouse."

"That sounded so cool to me," Rucker said. "Nordic farmhouse is perfect—that’s where the elves work, right?"

Part of the design process was crafting the perfect Christmas tree, trimmed by design expert Brad Schmidt with cranberry garnish and wooden ornaments.

"The red cranberry color works perfectly in the house and worked well with the natural light," Schmidt told the outlet. "It’s more of a traditional, country-style, masculine theme—it was perfectly woven through to give that feeling of a Nordic Christmas."

Rucker and his 16-year-old son, Jack, moved into the Tennessee home just six months ago, around the same time Rucker and his now ex-wife Beth announced their split after 20 years of marriage. Beth and Rucker also share daughter Daniella, 19, while the musician is also a father to daughter Caroline, 24, from a previous relationship.

The Grammy winner said he and his son were first drawn to the property because of the nearby golf course, but quickly fell for all of its features.

"My son and I came here for the golf course; we stayed for everything else," Rucker said. "I love the house, I love where we live, I love the neighbors."

Rucker said that he hopes to have his daughters join him and Jack for the holidays. "I’m sure we’ll figure out a way—as a parent you always hope for that," he said.

Despite being new to the Nashville area, he feels like he was always meant to be there.

"I think most of the people I meet and hang with are surprised I didn’t have a place all this time—I’ve made all my records here," he said. "After over a decade of being here and working hard and trying to be a nice guy, I like to feel I was already part of the community before I moved in."