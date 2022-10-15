Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is behind us, but that doesn't mean it's too late to score discounts. For example, if you're in the market for a new set of bed sheets, you're not going to want to miss out on nabbing a set for as little as $13.

Yep, you read that right: The Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set has been marked down by up to 68 percent at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen in the last month. The bedding is wonderfully soft, spun from a microfiber material that's breathable and moisture-resistant, and it's designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, the sheets are fade-resistant — so you don't have to worry they'll lose their color over time.

Each set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is complete with deep pockets that can stretch to fit over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from a few neutral colors, including cream and gray, which are available in sizes twin through California king. Plus, the sheets are plenty easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine.

Discounts vary depending on the size and color you choose, but most sets are under $16 right now.

Over 97,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them the "softest sheets" and "silky" in their reviews. One customer wrote, "I don't want to get out of bed anymore," while another shared: "These are literally the most comfortable sheets I've ever owned."

A third five-star reviewer enthused that the sheets are like "extreme luxury." They added, "For the low price that I paid, I find myself in complete and total shock at how luxuriously soft these sheets are. I'm buying a second set, maybe a third!"

Head to Amazon to get the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet while prices are up to 68 percent off.

