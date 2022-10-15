Lifestyle Home Whoa! These Customer-Loved $50 Bed Sheets Are as Little as $16 at Amazon This Weekend The set has earned over 97,000 perfect ratings By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is behind us, but that doesn't mean it's too late to score discounts. For example, if you're in the market for a new set of bed sheets, you're not going to want to miss out on nabbing a set for as little as $13. Yep, you read that right: The Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set has been marked down by up to 68 percent at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen in the last month. The bedding is wonderfully soft, spun from a microfiber material that's breathable and moisture-resistant, and it's designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, the sheets are fade-resistant — so you don't have to worry they'll lose their color over time. Each set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is complete with deep pockets that can stretch to fit over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from a few neutral colors, including cream and gray, which are available in sizes twin through California king. Plus, the sheets are plenty easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine. Discounts vary depending on the size and color you choose, but most sets are under $16 right now. Amazon Buy It! Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet, $13.32 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 97,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bed sheets a five-star rating, calling them the "softest sheets" and "silky" in their reviews. One customer wrote, "I don't want to get out of bed anymore," while another shared: "These are literally the most comfortable sheets I've ever owned." Amazon Buy It! Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet, $15.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com A third five-star reviewer enthused that the sheets are like "extreme luxury." They added, "For the low price that I paid, I find myself in complete and total shock at how luxuriously soft these sheets are. I'm buying a second set, maybe a third!" Amazon Buy It! Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet, $15.94 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet while prices are up to 68 percent off. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now You Can Still Get the Mop System Shoppers Say Cuts Their Cleaning Time 'by More Than Half' on Sale at Amazon The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.