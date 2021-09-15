Amazon Is Giving Shoppers Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Sheets for Up to 50% Off
If you've looked at your bed sheets lately and noticed they're fraying and stained, you're well in need of a new set. Toss those in the trash and opt for these shopper-approved sheets from Amazon, which are up to 50 percent off today only thanks to the site's rotating Deal of the Day.
The Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set are wonderfully soft, spun from a microfiber that boasts an 1800 thread count. Not only are the sheets moisture-resistant, but they're also designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, so you'll be able to use them year round. Each set includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet outfitted with super deep pockets that can extend up to 16 inches.
Shoppers can choose from a host of neutral solid colors, including taupe and grey, which will hold their bright hue even after multiple washes. When it's time to have them cleaned, just toss them in the washing machine for a quick spin.
These sheets have earned over 76,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, with shoppers saying they're "absolute luxury at a reasonable price." One reviewer writes, "these sheets are now the best sheets I've ever slept on," while another says, "These sheets are so soft it's like sleeping at a five-star hotel!"
"As you may have guessed by the title of this review, I am extremely pleased with the comfort and build-quality of these sheets," one five-star reviewer shares. "They are, by far, the most comfortable sheets I have ever felt in my life. They are super soft. Most of the sheets I've used feel like… well, basically like newspaper (compared to these). I've gotten very high thread count sheets that haven't felt half as nice as these do. They're extremely soft and stay cool."
"I am seriously madly, deeply in love," another customer says. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep above two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore my first night I slept for six hours." The shopper, who was so relaxed that they felt like they were "in heaven" and "didn't want to get out of bed" is buying more sets.
Amazon is only giving shoppers until the end of the day to snag these sheets at a low price, so make sure to pop the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set into your cart and check out ASAP.
