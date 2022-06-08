These 'Wrinkle-Proof' Bed Sheets That Are a 'Dream to Sleep on' Are 50% Off at Amazon

The Danjor Linens 6-Piece Sheets are incredibly soft, woven from a breathable and moisture-resistant microfiber material that's designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Each set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet whose pockets can stretch over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Plus, the bed sheets are easy to clean, and shoppers attest that they don't fade or pill over time.