This 'Soft and Silky' Sheet Set with 104,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $23

Spring has officially arrived! As flowers begin to bloom and temperatures (hopefully) start to rise, we can put away our heavy comforters and flannel sheets and add some lighter linens to our beds. If you get hot flashes, night sweats, or tend to be a hot sleeper, you'll want to swap out your usual bedding for a set of cooling sheets.

The Danjor Linens 6-Piece Sheet Set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, the latter of which is complete with deep pockets that can stretch to fit over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. Each piece is made from breathable, moisture-resistant microfiber and is designed to keep you cool through spring and summer.

Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the gray queen set for only $23. Shoppers can choose from seven colors, including neutral hues like white and taupe, and a pastel shade called spa blue, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king.

The top-rated sheets are also fade-resistant — so you don't have to worry about if they'll lose their color over time. Plus, the bedding is machine washable, making it super easy to care for, and shoppers verify that they don't pill or fave over time. The brand recommends washing the set in cold water and tumble drying it on low and discourages using bleach.

More than 104,000 Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" sheets a five-star rating. "These are very high quality sheets," one customer wrote. "I truly feel the luxury hotel experience in my own bed." Another shared that these are the ″best sheets I have ever bought,″ and added that they are "very soft and silky."

A third reviewer explained that they have never found a set of sheets they loved until they bought this set. "I've had these for three months now and I haven't used [any] others since," they wrote. "I even bought a second set so I can alternate colors."

Head to Amazon to get the breathable Danjour Linens 6-Piece Sheet Set while it's up to 55 percent off. Shop more colors below.

