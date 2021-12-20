Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Bed Sheets for Up to 63% Off
After a long day, one of the absolute best feelings in the world is sliding into a bed made up of soft, silky sheets. However, if you've noticed that your bedding is looking a little frayed, today's the perfect day to upgrade on a new set, since Amazon's Deal of the Day features discounts up to 63 percent off on some top-rated bedding.
The Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set comes with all the necessities, including four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet complete with deep pockets that can fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. The sheets are spun from an 1,800-thread count microfiber material, designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Not only are the sheets breathable, but they're also moisture- and fade-resistant.
Shoppers can choose from typical sizes ranging from twin through California king, all of which are available in five neutral solid colors, including cream and taupe. They're plenty straightforward to clean too; just toss the sheets in the washing machine and tumble dry before putting them back on the bed.
Buy It! Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $18.35 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Over 83,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheet set a five-star rating, with many calling them "heavenly" and comparing them to "sleeping in a cloud." One reviewer put it simply: "These are, by far, the most comfortable sheets I've ever felt in my life."
"Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," one five-star reviewer shared. "I got tired of wrinkled sheets in my vacation rental property, so I figured I'd try a set of these... The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them they were so smooth and crisp looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious hotel feel… I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."
"Oh my goodness! I have only used these for one night. But seriously? I could have stayed in bed all day," another user said. "I am pretty picky when it comes to sheets, but so far, I am happy with this purchase. We like the color and the softness."
You only have 24 hours to snag this Deal of the Day, so head to Amazon and shop the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set for up to 63 percent off.
