Amazon Shoppers Say These Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets Are Like 'Butter' — and They're Under $20 Right Now

Slipping under the covers after a long day of work is absolutely one of the top feelings in the world. But if you're getting into bed only to be greeted by a set of scratchy, uncomfortable sheets, it's about time for an upgrade.
If you're looking for a stellar recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Danjor Linens Six-Piece Sheet Set — and right now the set is on super sale. Each package includes four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet complete with extra deep pockets that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses up to 16 inches. Spun from a wonderfully soft microfiber, the bed sheets boast an 1,800 thread count and are moisture-resistant.
Thanks to the breathable material, you'll stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter, making these the perfect set to keep on the bed year round. Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid neutral colors, including white and taupe, and are available in sizes twin through California king. And when it's time to clean them, simply toss them in the washing machine — no need to follow tricky instructions.
This sheet set is among the most popular at Amazon, earning over 81,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who compare them to "butter" and call them "super luxurious." One reviewer even wrote, "These are, by far, the most comfortable sheets I've ever felt in my life."
"Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," a five-star reviewer shared. "I got tired of wrinkled sheets in my vacation rental property, so I figured I'd try a set of these. They cost a third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them, they were so smooth and crisp looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."
"I won't hesitate to spend money on good bedding since we spend a big portion of our life in bed," another user said. "I felt that I should do some research to find comfortable sheets that didn't have to cost $200+. A friend of mine told me about these sheets and she swears by them." They added, "These sheets are so soft! They are thin, but they have structure to them. [I] washed them as soon as they arrived and I'm just very impressed with the softness right from the start."
Head to Amazon and shop the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Sheet Set starting at just $18 while this deal lasts.
