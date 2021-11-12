Amazon Shoppers Say These Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets Are Like 'Butter' — and They're Under $20 Right Now

"Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," a five-star reviewer shared. "I got tired of wrinkled sheets in my vacation rental property, so I figured I'd try a set of these. They cost a third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them, they were so smooth and crisp looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."