Even Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests 'Rave' About This Sheet Set — and It's 50% Off at Amazon

The set has over 84,000 perfect ratings
By Amy Schulman January 14, 2022 11:00 PM
If you've been searching for a set of luxuriously soft bed sheets, one of Amazon's best-selling sets has been considerably slashed in price. Thanks to an Amazon coupon the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set is up to 50 percent off right now.  

Each piece of the set is woven from a soft microfiber material that boasts an 1,800 thread count, leaving you sleeping on silky smooth linens. The breathable, double-brushed sheets are moisture-resistant, able to wick away sweat, and keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Plus, the sheets are designed with a fabric that won't pill, wrinkle, or fade over time.  

The set comes with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that's constructed with extra wide pockets so it can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches. Shoppers can choose from sizes twin through California king in a number of solid colors like gray and taupe. And when it's time for the sheets to be cleaned, simply toss every piece in the washing machine and tumble dry on a low setting.   

Buy It! Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $20 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 84,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sheet set a five-star rating, calling them "butter soft" and noting that they "sleep like a baby." One picky shopper even said: "You'd think you were in a five-star hotel with the best sheets on the bed!"

"Oh my goodness! I have only used these for one night! But seriously?? I could have stayed in bed all day," one five-star reviewer shared. "I am pretty picky when it comes to sheets but so far I am happy with this purchase."

"These sheets are so soft," another user raved. "We have two Airbnbs and our guests always share rave reviews about our sheets. They are quality sheets, wash well, and are super comfortable. We love them and we're happy our guests love them as well!"

Head to Amazon and shop the Danjor Linens 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set for up to 50 percent off while this deal lasts.

