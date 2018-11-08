Danielle Staub's Ex Put the House She Lives in Up for Sale Without Telling Her, Rep Says

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub’s estranged husband Marty Caffrey listed their Englewood, N.J. home for sale without telling her, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Danielle did not know her home, where she lives, was listed for sale until she saw a story about it online,” the rep says. “This is yet another example of the blatant disrespect and emotional abuse she has endured in this relationship.”

Caffrey, 66, filed for divorce from the reality star in August—just four months after their wedding, and Staub, 56, has been vocal about how hurt she was by how public their split was. In July, Caffrey posted a negative rant about Staub on social media. The pair took out restraining orders against each other that same month following a domestic dispute at the New Jersey home that is now on the market. The restraining orders were both later dropped.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house features a gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, a media room, and a sauna. The property is listed for $2.195 million with Frances Aaron and Miriam Finkel of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

When asked about the sale of their home, Caffrey tells PEOPLE, “Danielle’s version is untrue and other than that I have no comment.”

Although Staub claims she was unaware of her home being put on the market, she recently told PEOPLE exclusively that she considers herself a “warrior,” and her experience with this divorce has been no different.

“Fiercely I will push through this and like a warrior,” Staub said in October. “I will overcome everything like I always do. I will always land on my feet. And I’m not changing who I am. I might end up alone for the rest of my life, but I’ll be happy.”

Prior to their public problems, the two had trouble agreeing over many things in their relationship, Staub said. Tense dynamics with their blended family (Caffrey has three adult children from a previous relationship) also came into play.

“He doesn’t like me and he doesn’t like my children,” Staub claimed. “My kids have never been anything but respectful and lovely towards him even though he hasn’t been the same towards their mom. They don’t have to like him, but they respected him. … I wish that I would have received the same from his children. They have a perception of me from being on TV and I never got a chance to break them of that. It was always, ‘I’ll handle it my way, I know how to handle it.’ But everything gets swept under the rug so much that the table can no longer sit on the floor.”

Caffrey, in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, said, “This is not my world nor do I have any further interest in it. These are manufactured celebrities in manufactured lives who manufacture their own truths. I look forward to getting back to my reality among real people. My loving family and vast amount of friends.”

Staub made her debut on Real Housewives of New Jersey on seasons 1 and 2 of and then left the show amid a feud with Teresa Giudice. After the two patched things up, Staub returned to the series last season as a Friend of the Housewives.

She appears on the show in the same capacity for season 9, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.