Danielle Brooks Surprises Families with 12-Hour Renovations in Netflix's Instant Dream Home Trailer

Brooks leads a team of experts as they renovate houses in the new Netflix show

Get your tissues ready! Netflix is releasing a new home makeover show that is sure to pull at the heartstrings of viewers.

Instant Dream Home follows host Danielle Brooks and a team of experts as they transform a deserving homeowner's residence into their ultimate dream home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Coming to Netflix on August 10, the show documents the renovation process — and each homeowner's heartwarming reaction to their new space.

The Orange is the New Black alum leads each project alongside interior designer Adair Curtis, exterior designer Nick Custumpas and carpenter Erik Curtis. In the trailer above, viewers can finally catch a glimpse of the dream team in action.

"We are about to transform a whole house in one day," Brooks says in the clip. The actress then follows up with, "Who does that? We do," as the camera pans to an entire crew running into a home they are about to renovate.

Instant Dream Home (L to R) Danielle Brooks, Nick Cutsumpas in episode 101 of Instant Dream Home Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

In each episode, homeowners are lured away by a loved one while the team quickly swoops in to get the job done. "I'm freaking out, but I'm also excited!" Paige Mobely, special projects expert, exclaims in the trailer.

Organizing food drives and caring for people in need are just some of the selfless deeds the home makeover recipients carry out regularly. Instant Dream Home rewards their kindness by seeking out amenities they've always wanted. "A second bath would totally transform my life and my kids' lives," a homeowner explains in the above clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instant Dream Home. Danielle Brooks in episode 101 of Instant Dream Home. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Throughout the video, the team has loads of fun, while still working hard to meet the 12-hour deadline for each home. "This must be what Oprah felt like when she gave out all those cars," Brooks quips.

The highlight of the show is definitely each family's heartfelt reaction. When they first approach their newly renovated home, confused expressions are seen on each of their faces. It quickly changes to utter disbelief — and even tears of joy — once they realize what is really going on.

"Everyone's dream looks different, but for us, this is our version of the American dream," says a grateful homeowner in the trailer.