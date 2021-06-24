Sweet Tooth's Dania Ramirez Shows Off Her L.A. 'Sanctuary' That Includes a 'Garden of Love'

The actress gives a tour of the first home she and husband Bev Land designed together, which they hope feels like a “big hug” when you walk in.

For Dania Ramirez, designing her peaceful L.A. home was a quarantine project fueled by love.

The Sweet Tooth star, 41, recently took PEOPLE on a tour of her Los Angeles, Calif. oasis that she shares with her husband, director John "Bev Amos" Land, and their 7-year-old twins Gaia and Aether. The home is extra special for the married couple of eight years, because it's the first they've collaborated on together with the help of their friend Melissa Andre.

"My husband and I, we had this great idea and we wanted people to come in and feel like they're being welcomed into a big hug of love. So, we call it the 'Garden of Love,'" the X-Men: The Last Stand actress says of the outdoor terrace leading to the home's entry.

In the entranceway, the custom brick containers for her plants were made by Ramirez herself!

"These are all handmade," she says. "I had this idea that I was going to have all these sitting areas and plant beautiful flowers, palms, and cactus. So, [Bev] went and got the bricks and during quarantine that's what I did. I started designing things for the house."

Among other custom touches in the garden are two seating areas she named after her twins Gaia and Aether. The style of the couches was inspired by a trip to Tulum, Mexico.

"Our home is bits and pieces of everywhere we've been to in the world that we love," she shares, while showing various items inspired by different countries. "I wanted it to feel like a vacation home."

Walking into the home through stained glass doors, there's a hallway lined with family photos. "To us, that was really important because this is the first home that my husband and I really did together and joined forces," she reveals.

Her husband was the one who picked out some of the more complex details as the Once Upon a Time actress "was gone all the time when I was working."

One of her favorite details chosen by Bev is the doors ornate interior doors - another international addition. "These are all from Morocco, they're very thick doors and I wanted the intricacy of the design to really pop out," the actress says. "I wanted them to be authentic."

Every room in Ramirez's home is meant to be a "safe space," she says, adding, "The kitchen for me is my safe space… I love to entertain and cook."

The kitchen is also where the actress teaches Gaia and Aether Spanish. Pointing to a chalkboard, she shows the English and Spanish words for "Bathroom please." "I write a different quote every single week," she reveals.

In the dining room, the couple got creative by designing a keyhole-shaped built-in to store dishes and glassware from Morocco, which served as a main point of inspiration throughout the home. Many of the designs that came to life in the couple's home were done courtesy of Ramirez who draws and paints in her free time.

The family room also has a mash-up of cultural references, including art from the Dominican Republic and India hanging on the Venetian cement walls, and a Morrocan mirror used to disguise the TV.

The "Garden of Love" isn't the only sanctuary in her home, Ramirez reveals as she walks into her backyard that has a pool inspired by the Korakia Pensione resort in Palm Springs, a pool table, cabanas named after her family members, and a hammock.

"I love a backyard and I love nature, so I get an opportunity to actually go outside and just forget that I live in the middle of the chaos in Los Angeles and just come back here and see this amazing space," the mom-of-two shares. "This is where I come to zen out."

