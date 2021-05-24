Not only is it popular among shoppers in warmer climates, but it’s also a great solution for anyone experiencing hot flashes, especially if your restless sleeping keeps your partner up at night. One Amazon reviewer said, “Ladies, if you are at that stage in life where hot flashes plague you, I encourage you to give this a try...This cool blanket does the trick for me. It allows me to cover myself, stay cool and not disrupt my husband with the frantic throwing off and putting on the covers.”