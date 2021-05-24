Hot Sleepers Are Obsessed with This Best Cooling Blanket from Amazon That Starts at $20
There’s no way around it: Being a hot sleeper is not fun. Regardless of your air conditioner setting or your nighttime attire, night sweats might still be a persistent issue. Luckily, there are plenty of cooling bedding products available that are designed to keep out the heat so you can catch some well-deserved Zs.
If you’re someone that can’t sleep without a blanket (and suspect that yours is to blame for your sweaty nights), Amazon shoppers have discovered the perfect solution: the Dangtop Cooling Blanket. Made from a breathable bamboo fiber fabric, the lightweight blanket promotes air circulation by releasing your body heat so you can feel cool throughout the night. Plus, it’s available in four different sizes, with 51 inches by 63 inches being the smallest and 108 inches by 90 inches being the biggest, and it comes in seven colors and prints.
In their thousands of five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers praised its roomy size, soft, cool-to-the-touch material, and comfortable weight. In fact, many described it as having the lightness of a sheet with the security of a blanket.
“I live in Florida and I am very hot bodied,” one customer shared. “All of my blankets are too warm for any longer than five minutes. I took the plunge on this product and am very glad I did. The blanket is soft and keeps me both cool and warm where I can use it all night without getting the sweats.”
Not only is it popular among shoppers in warmer climates, but it’s also a great solution for anyone experiencing hot flashes, especially if your restless sleeping keeps your partner up at night. One Amazon reviewer said, “Ladies, if you are at that stage in life where hot flashes plague you, I encourage you to give this a try...This cool blanket does the trick for me. It allows me to cover myself, stay cool and not disrupt my husband with the frantic throwing off and putting on the covers.”
Several reviewers also pointed out that the blanket is prone to shrinking, and highlighted the importance of following its washing instructions. Others warned that you might need to buy a second one if you’re a pet owner with snuggly cats and dogs.
“This super-soft blanket is the perfect weight, and allows for air circulation,” one Amazon customer began. “It is just perfect. Only one problem. Our cats love it and are very reluctant to share.”
Grab the Dangtop Cooling Blanket on Amazon today so you (and your loved ones) can enjoy a sweat-free night.
