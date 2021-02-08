The 30-somethings on the SNL cast might like the online real estate marketplace a little too much

Dan Levy's Sexy SNL Skit About Zillow 'Fantasy' Scrolling Is Too Relatable for People in Their 30s

Dan Levy and the cast of Saturday Night Live are poking fun at a popular choice of pandemic escapism: scrolling through houses you will never buy on Zillow.

During Levy's hosting debut on this weekend's episode, the Schitt's Creek co-creator and star, 37 — along with SNL cast members Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong — hilariously swoon over the online real estate marketplace, likening it to an intimate experience.

"You used to want sex, but you're in your late 30s now," Yang, 30, says in a sultry tone as the skit begins.

"And sex isn't really doing it for me anymore," Levy adds. "I need a new fantasy."

The stars mimic a steamy late-night infomercial for an adults-only hotline, sensual music playing all the while, as they scan Zillow looking at available home — a process that they treat as wildly arousing.

"I'd never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion," Levy growls at one point.

"So what are you waiting for," Gardner, 37, says in a voiceover. "Pick up your phone now. Open the app, and tell us what you really want."

Nwodim, 32, explains that Zillow surfing can be done "with a partner," as Levy lays down in bed next to Yang and tells him seductively, "The guest house has its own little kitchen."

Things take a turn when Day, 40, takes his fantasy a step too far and contacts Donna, a Re/Max listing agent played by Strong, 37. Unfortunately for Day, Donna means business and he gets an awkward awakening.

Zillow caught wind of the skit and tweeted out a reply: "hey @danjlevy see you at home😉."

The company's CEO Rich Barton retweeted the video and wrote, "Wait. Have we been marketing @zillow wrong all these years??? #SNL."

In November, the New York Times reported that Zillow usage had climbed exponentially since the pandemic began, as many people began checking out listings on the site to pass the time and get ideas for their own real estate endeavors as they were forced to stay home and social distance. In fact, they wrote at the time, site visitors had increased more than 50 percent year-over-year since March.

Levy was joined for his SNL debut by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, who was also performing on the NBC stage for the first time.

Levy's dad, Eugene Levy, also made a surprise appearance. The two have recently enjoyed huge success with the final season of Schitt's Creek garnering a record-breaking nine Emmy Awards last year.

"Now, the past 12 months have quite literally changed my life in so many ways, both good and not-so-good. Some good: People finally started watching our show Schitt's Creek and we were fortunate enough to win nine Emmys this year. Beyond a dream come true," Dan said during his monologue.

The not-so-good: fans constantly screaming "Ew!" (a catchphrase from the show) at him on the street.

