“It makes you feel wonderful and warm and inviting, it invites you to enjoy your life and that’s what my home is basically all about,” the actress, 81, shared

Dallas Star Linda Gray Shows Off Her California Home of 50 Years — Now Listed for $3 Million

Dallas star Linda Gray is saying goodbye to her home of 50 years!

The actress, 81, gave fans a tour of the three-bedroom mid-century modern house, located in Santa Clarita, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It makes you feel wonderful and warm and inviting, it invites you to enjoy your life and that's what my home is basically all about," she says in a video shared with PEOPLE. "It's about enjoyment. It's about solitude, about relaxing. It's about enjoying the people you want to have over to your home."

Linda Gray Credit: TheAgencyRE/YouTube

Gray, who starred as Sue Ellen Ewing, the wife of J.R., on the drama for over a decade, and later, in its 2012 reboot, purchased the land in 1973 with her late husband Ed Thrasher. The couple hired famed architect A. Quincy Jones to design the property.

"I will tell you the story about how this started," she says, noting that they were meant to be looking at properties for friends, who wanted a ranch in the area.

"We were across the street looking at their possible home and somebody drove down and said 'Why don't you look at this property? It's for sale.' So my husband who was the art director for Warner Bros. Records said, 'Lets go look at it.' I had no idea that he had bigger plans then," recalls the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress.

Dallas Credit: Maureen Donaldson/Getty

Grays says her home, which is listed by Billy Rose, Natasha Sizlo, and Andrea Korchek of The Agency, is an "oasis" with a large swimming pool and spa, tennis court, organic gardens, koi pond and chicken coop. The property also includes stables for four horses and a tack room.

Linda Gray Credit: Marc Angeles

The property is named Oak Tree Ranch for it's signature foliage. "They are gorgeous. They are my friends. They have kept me safe all these years," Gray says of the trees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Linda Gray Credit: Marc Angeles

The house also features a chef's kitchen designed by Josh Schweitzer with professional appliances and a pizza oven.

"One of the things I talked to Josh about was I don't like things hidden in cupboards then I have to go digging to find them in. It makes me crazy and so Josh said, 'I got it,'" she reveals. "He hung this beautiful rod above where I could hang all of my pots and pans."

Linda Gray Credit: Marc Angeles

The primary suite has one feature that was especially important to Gray: the fireplace.