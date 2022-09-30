'Step by Step' Star'' Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'

The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, owned the property for three decades before deciding to part ways with it

Published on September 30, 2022 04:11 PM
patrick duffy
Patrick Duffy. Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Apex Video Tours

A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market.

The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River.

According to the listing, there are a total of seven homes on the property, including the main residence which boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The "lodge-style" house sits on 79 riverfront acres and includes unique features like an art gallery, a walkway to an adjacent spa cabin and wine cave and a pool house.

Built in 1950, it includes an open kitchen complete with an antique oven and large center island. The living room has a fireplace and wood paneled walls and ceilings. Two porches, one enclosed and one open, look out onto the vast property.

"There are also 2 guest homes in this bucolic setting, over 100 acres of irrigated ground and a tranquil 2-acre recreation/irrigation pond," according to the listing.

The land also comes with plenty of wildlife that calls the area home, the listing states, including an elk herd, turkeys, a variety of birds and large black-tail deer.

Duffy starred on Dallas from 1978-1991 and returned as his character, Bobby Ewing, on the 2012 reboot of the show.

During his decades-long career on screen he also starred on the beloved '90s family sitcom Step-by-Step as dad Frank Lambert and the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

In 2020, Duffy spoke to PEOPLE about finding love again after the death of his wife, Carlyn Rosser in 2017. The couple shared two sons together, Padraic and Conor.

"I never thought for a minute this would happen again," Duffy told PEOPLE of his girlfriend, Happy Days actress Linda Purl. "I never thought I'd feel this way again."

In recent years, the actor, who enjoys being a father and grandpa, said he'd grown accustomed to life as a widower. But when COVID-19 hit, quarantine brought unexpected joy: falling in love with Purl.

patrick duffy and linda purl
Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy. Instagram

Years prior, the pair were casual friends, but lost touch over time. During the pandemic, they both happened to be on a group text chain with other friends, and as the weeks passed, eventually the conversation dwindled down to just the two of them.

At that point, "I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real," Duffy said in 2020. "We haven't been apart since."

