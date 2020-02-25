Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty; Andre van Rensburg/Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is ready to put the pedal to the metal and leave his Key West home in the dust.

The retired NASCAR driver, 45, has put his 3,300-square-foot Florida home on the market for $3.7 million, listing it with Bob Cardenas and Debbie Cardenas of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, PEOPLE can confirm.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property has a beachy vibe, with bright colors, nautical decor, plenty of palm trees and a stunningly spacious pool (one of the biggest and deepest on the island!) decorating the property.

Built in 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, the home maintains much of its original architecture, including a secret hatch door in the parlor. The kitchen area also pays tribute to Key West’s history — it was designed by Earnhart Jr. to look like the inside of a pirate ship, complete with skull-and-crossbones emblems and a captain’s wheel at the end of the bar.

While many of the interior walls, ceilings and floors are made of cherry wood, the exterior is painted white with turquoise accents. A wrap-around porch features wicker furniture and a porch swing for relaxing.

The tropical parcel includes .203 acres of outdoor space. In addition to the pool area, the land also contains a guest house, which is currently used as one large bedroom. According to the listing, Earnhart Jr. has drawn up plans to divide it into two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy, 37, are no strangers to Key West real estate. In May 2017, the racing champ announced that he and his wife — who is an interior designer by trade — would be starring in a home renovation series on the DIY Network.

“Exciting news!” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “@Amy Earnhardt and I are working on @DIYNetwork TV series where we’ll renovate a historic home in Key West!”

The series, which aired in June 2018, followed the couple as they transformed a fixer upper in the Florida island’s Old Town district into a gorgeous, modern home.

Dale and Amy also have a home in Mooresville, North Carolina — a 300-acre estate, where they are raising their daughter, Isla Rose, who was born in April 2018. The pair married on New Years Eve in 2016 after dating publicly since 2011.