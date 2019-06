“I illustrated this book over 20 years ago with my best friend Ken Harvey while we were both in the NFL,” says the multi-talented star. “He wanted to show how much he loved his sons and tell them they could be anything they wanted to be. Today they both have masters degrees.” The book got an upgrade too using augmented reality. “We added an app available on iTunes and Google Play so the characters pop right out of the book. You have to see it to believe it.”

Buy It! $18 (Out June 16); comefindmebook.com