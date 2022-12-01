Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.

That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to a discount and on-site coupon. The stick vacuum is equipped with a 145-watt motor that works to pick up pet hair, cat litter, dust, and debris from hardwood floors, low-pile carpets, stairs, and car interiors. You'll be able to swivel the vacuum up to 150 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up and down, enabling you to reach into corners and avoid obstacles. Plus, it can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge.

The vacuum is also designed with a five-stage HEPA filtration system, which captures up to 99.99 percent of fine particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens and dust. This effectively allows you to breathe better indoors. You can also convert the device into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or add the smaller brush to focus on upholstered items.

Amazon

Buy It! Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.97 with coupon (orig. $449.98); amazon.com

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given this vacuum a five-star rating, calling it a "workhorse" and noting that it "does it all." One user said, "I have a robot vacuum as well, but it doesn't do nearly what this guy can," while another added: "Out of all the vacuums I have used, I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs."

Shoppers can also pick up the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 68 percent off. This cordless vacuum cleaner has a 280-watt brushless motor and three modes that can hit suction speeds up to 25,000 pascals. Thanks to its V-shaped roller brush, the device picks up more hair and dust — without everything getting tangled. It also has a fleet of LED headlights, which illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed.

Unlike similar cordless vacuums, this one is designed with a foldable tube that can bend while you clean. This allows you to more readily clean underneath the sofa and bed without having to awkwardly angle your body or the vacuum. And since the device is so lightweight, it's easy to carry from room to room.

Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Whall stick vacuum a five-star rating, with one enthusing: "I can't say enough about it. It picks up much better than my previous one that cost three times as much."

Head to Amazon to snap up the Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while both devices are on sale.

