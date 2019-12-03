Roombas Are Going for Less Than $200 on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Cyber Week is officially underway, and Amazon has deals galore to celebrate — including not one, but seven impressive sales on Roomba robot vacuums and mops.

Shoppers can score a number of these appliances at major discounts right now (we’re talking up to $250 off) as part of the retailer’s massive 12 Days of Deals sale. Popular models like the iRobot Roomba 960 and iRobot Roomba i7 are both on sale. And with vacuum cleaners starting at just under $200, everyone can get in on the cleaning action or gift one to their favorite cleaning fiend this holiday season.

Best Cyber Week Roomba Deals on Amazon

Each model is slightly different, but they’re all designed to help your floors look spotless. While the robot mops (the $170 Roomba Robot Mop and $399 Roomba Jet Robot Mop) clean hardwood, tile, and stone, the rest of the marked-down vacuums work across all floor types, including hardwood, carpet, and tile.

Image zoom Amazon

The most popular of the group, the $399 iRobot Roomba 960 and the $499 iRobot Roomba i7, are great gift options. Both feature thorough three-stage cleaning systems, collect pet hair and allergens, automatically recharge, and learn the layout of your home over time. Those willing to pay a bit more should go for the i7, which boasts the most powerful suction.

Shoppers looking to spend less can invest in the $200 iRobot Roomba 675. While its suction isn’t quite as strong as the others, it still cleans various floor types with its three-stage cleaning system, recharges automatically, and learns where to clean with its built-in smart navigation.

Image zoom

Clean freaks will no doubt appreciate any of the handy helpers as a holiday gift. Just be sure to grab one now before these Roomba deals end and the prices go back up.