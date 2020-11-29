Toshiba’s Smart HD TV Is Just $120 for Cyber Monday — Plus More TVs Under $300
Bargain hunters, this one’s for you
If you’re on the hunt for the best Cyber Monday TV deals, look no further than Amazon. The site just put a bunch of models on sale for under $300, from top brands like Toshiba and LG. These TVs range from a 43-inch Smart TV selling for just $200 to a 22-inch LED model on sale for a mere $100.
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals Under $300
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- LG 22-Inch 1080p IPS LED TV, $99.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Vizio 40-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV, $209.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Komodo by Sceptre 40-inch LED HDTV, $139.98 (orig. $149.98)
One of the best under-$300 TV deals is on a 40-inch TCL Roku TV. It usually retails for $300, but today you can shop it for nearly half-off at $180. It’s a great mid-size option for bedrooms or smaller family spaces, and the reviews are seriously impressive. Close to 30,000 people have given this model a near-perfect 4.6-star rating, often calling out its affordable price and no-nonsense functionality.
“An absolute steal of a deal,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The Roku setup was easy and intuitive and I was watching a streaming movie in about 15 minutes. The picture clarity is crisp and vibrant ... The unit has a nice minimal design, the remote is basic and intuitive and the TV is very lightweight, making setup a breeze.”
Buy It! TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Other impressive deals include the 43-inch Hisense LED Smart TV, which comes with Roku streaming and Alexa compatibility. The model has 1080p picture quality and can access whatever streaming service you want — you can control it by using Alexa’s voice command settings or with a classic remote. Usually, this top-rated TV costs $250, but today you can snag it for 20 percent off.
Buy It! Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Check out more under-$300 Cyber Monday TV deals, including smart and 4K TVs, below:
Buy It! Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV, $119.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Buy It! LG 22-Inch 1080p IPS LED TV, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vizio 40-inch Class V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV, $209.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Komodo by Sceptre 40-inch LED HDTV, $139.98 (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
