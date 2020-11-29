Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Toshiba’s Smart HD TV Is Just $120 for Cyber Monday — Plus More TVs Under $300

Best Cyber Monday TV Deals Under $300

One of the best under-$300 TV deals is on a 40-inch TCL Roku TV. It usually retails for $300, but today you can shop it for nearly half-off at $180. It’s a great mid-size option for bedrooms or smaller family spaces, and the reviews are seriously impressive. Close to 30,000 people have given this model a near-perfect 4.6-star rating, often calling out its affordable price and no-nonsense functionality.

“An absolute steal of a deal,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The Roku setup was easy and intuitive and I was watching a streaming movie in about 15 minutes. The picture clarity is crisp and vibrant ... The unit has a nice minimal design, the remote is basic and intuitive and the TV is very lightweight, making setup a breeze.”

Other impressive deals include the 43-inch Hisense LED Smart TV, which comes with Roku streaming and Alexa compatibility. The model has 1080p picture quality and can access whatever streaming service you want — you can control it by using Alexa’s voice command settings or with a classic remote. Usually, this top-rated TV costs $250, but today you can snag it for 20 percent off.

Check out more under-$300 Cyber Monday TV deals, including smart and 4K TVs, below:

