Amazon Just Discounted Tons of Furniture for Cyber Monday — Including a Couch for $470 Off

Right now, Amazon is overflowing with Cyber Monday deals, so whether you're looking to snag AirPods or an electric toothbrush, it's the perfect time to shop. But before the sale ends tonight, make sure to scroll through the home department where you'll find thousands of deals on furniture that don't require any added delivery fees — and will actually arrive in only a few days.
If you're looking to purchase pieces for the bedroom, don't miss out on a cooling mattress topper that's been slashed by 72 percent, as well as this bed frame that's been marked down to just $154. If it's a new mattress you're after, consider this top-rated one from Ashley Crime that's 42 percent off — one shoppers says it's like "sleeping in heaven."
For the living room, opt for this media stand that's large enough to fit a TV as well as offer plenty of storage while it's been marked down by 53 percent. You can also grab an $89 side table that not only comfortably fits a lamp and a few books, but also boasts plenty of extra storage below, too. Pair it with a cozy sofa that's $470 off and boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "comfortable" and "very easy to put together."
The deals just continue and continue, so to make it even easier for you, we've plucked out the 29 not-to-be-missed bargains that are sure to find a spot in your home. Keep scrolling to check out our picks, then head to Amazon to shop them before the sale ends.
The Best Bedroom Deals
- Zinus 9-Inch Metal Smart Box Spring, $149.90 (orig. $260)
- Signature Sleep 6-Inch Coil Mattress, $79 (orig. $104.99)
- Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $205 (orig. $250)
- Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress, $429 (orig. $649.99)
- Dhp Janford Upholstered Bed, $135.97 (orig. $200)
- Flash Furniture Capri 2-inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $62.47 (orig. $220)
- Hillsdale Furniture Kiley Bed, $154.16, (orig. $359)
- Ashley Chime 8 Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, $104.54 (orig. $179.99)
The Best Living Room Deals
- LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofa, $350 (orig. $819.99)
- Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Side Table, $89 (orig. $119)
- Zinus Dane 20-Inch Black Frame Side Table, $55.99 (orig. $70)
- Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $258.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $49.21 (orig. $69.99)
- Simplihome Artisan TV Media Stand, $416.49 (orig. $889)
The Best Dining Room Deals
- Lexi Dining Table, $587.99 (orig. $636.65)
- Casual Home Kitchen Island, $121.49 (orig. $229.99)
- Great Deal Furniture Alfred Fabric Club Chair, $353.59 (orig. $503.98)
- HomePop Parsons Classic Upholstered Accent Dining Chair, $147.97 (orig. $154.99)
- CangLong Faux Leather Bar Stools, $108.12 (orig. $159)
The Best Home Office Deals
- Famisky Standing Desk, $219.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Flash Furniture Mid-Back Black Mesh Swivel Chair, $92.54 (orig. $209)
- Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves, $104.46 (orig. $219)
- Sytas Office Ergonomic Desk Chair, $133 with coupon (orig. $159.99)
The Best Storage Deals
- Udear Entryway Coat Rack, $27.90 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- Walker Edison Julian Rustic Entry Bench, $196.02 (orig. $419)
- Simple Houseware 3-Tier Stackable Shoes Rack, $26.87 (orig. $39.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Alexandria Bonded Leather Storage Ottoman, $149.58 (orig. $231.99)
- HomePop Round Leatherette Storage Ottoman with Lid, $86.99 (orig. $154.99)
- Walker Edison Fehr 2-Door Bookmatch Accent Cabinet, $122.53 (orig. $319)
