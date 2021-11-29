Shop

Amazon Just Discounted Tons of Furniture for Cyber Monday — Including a Couch for $470 Off

Prices start at just $28
By Amy Schulman November 29, 2021 10:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Right now, Amazon is overflowing with Cyber Monday deals, so whether you're looking to snag AirPods or an electric toothbrush, it's the perfect time to shop. But before the sale ends tonight, make sure to scroll through the home department where you'll find thousands of deals on furniture that don't require any added delivery fees — and will actually arrive in only a few days. 

If you're looking to purchase pieces for the bedroom, don't miss out on a cooling mattress topper that's been slashed by 72 percent, as well as this bed frame that's been marked down to just $154. If it's a new mattress you're after, consider this top-rated one from Ashley Crime that's 42 percent off — one shoppers says it's like "sleeping in heaven."   

For the living room, opt for this media stand that's large enough to fit a TV as well as offer plenty of storage while it's been marked down by 53 percent. You can also grab an $89 side table that not only comfortably fits a lamp and a few books, but also boasts plenty of extra storage below, too. Pair it with a cozy sofa that's $470 off and  boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "comfortable" and "very easy to put together."  

The deals just continue and continue, so to make it even easier for you, we've plucked out the 29 not-to-be-missed bargains that are sure to find a spot in your home. Keep scrolling to check out our picks, then head to Amazon to shop them before the sale ends. 

   

The Best Bedroom Deals

 

The Best Living Room Deals

 

The Best Dining Room Deals

The Best Home Office Deals

 

The Best Storage Deals

