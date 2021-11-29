Attention, Bargain Hunters! These Incredible Cyber Monday Deals Are All 50% Off (or More)
Whether you're shopping for smart home gadgets, beauty essentials, or hot-ticket electronics, you'll find them all heavily discounted this Cyber Monday on Amazon. There are thousands of Cyber Monday sales happening right now, but arguably the best deals are the ones that are 50 percent off or more. And lucky for you, the list includes deals on best-sellers from Crockpot, Moen, Shark, Bali, Amazon Fire, and more.
Best Cyber Monday 50 Percent Off Deals on Amazon:
- CrockPot Artisan 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $43.25 (orig. $89.99)
- Moen Arbor Spot Resist Stainless One-Handle Kitchen Faucet, $265.66 (orig. $575.95)
- Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $26.59 (orig. $59.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection 1300 Series Goose Down Alternative Comforter, $34.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $299.99 (orig. $599.99)
- National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, $173.27 (orig. $387.49)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush, $22.28 (orig. $59.99)
- Oral-B Pro 500 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, $49.94 (orig. $159.99)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, $13.60 (orig. $34)
- Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $14.99–$16.99 (orig. $44)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.95)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Keyboard, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
With so many Cyber Monday deals happening right now, it may feel overwhelming — not to mention stressful — to search for the biggest discounts. But this selection has it all including kitchen cookware, robot vacuums, makeup, and wireless headphones — all for up to 69 percent off.
Buy It! CrockPot Artisan 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $43.25 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
If you're a home cook, check out the Crockpot cast iron Dutch oven that holds up to 5 quarts, cooks meat, casseroles, and vegetables evenly, and is marked down to just $43.25 right now. However, if you're more interested in cleaning than cooking, consider this Shark robot vacuum that's $300 off. It sucks up dust, dirt, and pet hair by cleaning in a row-by-row configuration and dispenses the debris right into its base.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush, $22.28 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Beauty lovers, rejoice! The iconic Revlon hair dryer brush is now at its lowest price ever at just $22 on Amazon. You can dry and straighten strands with one pass, and it has a ceramic coating to prevent hair damage. If you've been holding out for an electric toothbrush, now's the time to buy because this popular one from Oral-B is $110 off. You'll love the five different cleaning modes and the timer that pulses after brushing each quadrant.
Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com
Looking for tech items? There are deals for you, too. Right now, you can get these best-selling Beats wireless headphones for just $100. But don't wait too long because they're selling out quickly. Another great way to upgrade your home entertainment system is with an Amazon Fire Stick that lets you stream all your favorite shows right on your existing TV for just $20.
Curious what other deals are happening for Cyber Monday? Head to Amazon's Cyber Monday hub and see for yourself.
