Surprise! Ahead of Prime Day, This Oscillating Tower Fan Has Double Discounts and Is Now 50% Off
With the temperature heating up, staying comfortable inside is proving to be more and more of a challenge — unless you have a cooling fan that'll blast chilled air into your room. Sure, you can opt for an air conditioner, but if you want to save money, a tower fan will be your best friend. Anyone who's a bargain hunter needs to check out the Cuud Oscillating Tower Fan that's on sale and has a hidden coupon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
If you didn't know, Amazon Prime Day is on July 12 and 13, so it's right around the corner. The two-day event will bring some of the biggest deals of the year. But lucky for you, Amazon is already dropping tons of early Prime Day sales on home gadgets within its hidden Gold Box Deals Hub — and the Cuud tower fan is just one of many picks you should have on your radar.
Buy It! Cuud Oscillating Tower Fan, $55.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
The Cuud fan is designed with three speeds and three cooling modes (continuous, natural, and sleep). And despite how powerful it is, shoppers confirm that it is "very quiet" thanks to its 48 decibel operation and produces "excellent airflow." In fact, at that sound level, it's about as loud as a refrigerator hum, which could definitely act like a white noise machine.
And to cool down your entire space, you'll love its oscillating feature that turns 80 degrees each way. Its tall 34-inch frame is an additional bonus, allowing you to feel the cold air whether you're sitting on the couch, cooking in the kitchen, or sleeping in bed. Plus, it has a compact design that tucks away nicely in corners.
You can control it via its LCD display on the top or simply by using the handy remote controller, which is a plus for multiple shoppers. It can also produce a steady stream of air or shut off via a timer to avoid a hefty electric bill.
"One of the best fans we've had," wrote an Amazon shopper who confirmed that it "blows strong." "We can shut this off and set timers. It's amazing, you won't regret it for the price!" And another person who shared that it helped them sleep better at night added, "I've had it for a day and noticed a temp change in my room."
Beat the heat this summer with the Cuud tower fan that's 50 percent off ahead of Prime Day.
