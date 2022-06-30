Surprise! Ahead of Prime Day, This Oscillating Tower Fan Has Double Discounts and Is Now 50% Off

With the temperature heating up, staying comfortable inside is proving to be more and more of a challenge — unless you have a cooling fan that'll blast chilled air into your room. Sure, you can opt for an air conditioner, but if you want to save money, a tower fan will be your best friend. Anyone who's a bargain hunter needs to check out the Cuud Oscillating Tower Fan that's on sale and has a hidden coupon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.