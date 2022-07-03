What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Right Now? These 19 Home Items That Are Up to 70% Off Before Prime Day
While Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away (psst… it's taking place on July 12 and 13), the retailer has already started slashing prices, including in its customer most-loved section. The under-the-radar storefront spans multiple categories and features the popular products that shoppers are adding to their carts this month. And right now, the home department is packed with early deals.
Everyone will be able to find something they need without spending a lot of money, whether they score a top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner for 69 percent off or a cooling comforter (which is perfect for summer!) for just $32.
Keep scrolling to see the best home items Amazon customers are loving right now, starting at just $17.
Bedding and Bath Deals
- Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Bedsure Summer Queen-Size Quilt Set in Gray, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Ashomeli Queen-Size Cooling Comforter in Dark Gray, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99)
- Maura Bath Towels, $59.97 (orig. $89.99)
- Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, $40.97 with coupon (orig. $57.97)
If you still want to feel cozy when you're lounging at home this summer, you may want to swap out your bedding for something more lightweight. This throw blanket is made with cooling fibers that absorb body heat and wick away moisture, so it's great to use while sleeping on your bed or watching TV. All three sizes are on sale right now, but the largest (79 inches by 86 inches) has the biggest savings with an additional on-site coupon.
In the bath department, there's a four-piece towel set that shoppers say feels "very thick and luxurious." They're made from 100 percent cotton and come in a handful of colors, including burgundy, serenity blue, and white for 33 percent off.
Furniture Deals
- Humble Crew Toy Organizer with Shelf, $59.99 (orig. $103.99)
- Flash Furniture Mid-Back Swivel Arm Chair, $122.40 (orig. $289)
- Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table in Smoked Oak Finish, $70 (orig. $94.99)
- Furinno Jaya TV Stand, $65.93 (orig. $99.99)
- Vasagale End Table with Charging Station, $76.49 (orig. $99.99)
- Cubiker Computer Home Office Desk with Bookshelf, $129.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Winsome Wood Suzanne Kitchen Cart, $164.60 (orig. $200)
Looking to invest in new furniture? Well, you're in luck because there are hundreds of items discounted right now. If you live in a small apartment or are low on space, consider this end table that's marked down by $24. It's a top-rated option in its category thanks to a bunch of clever features, including two embedded three-prong outlets and two USB ports, a side pouch that can hold books, remotes, and electronics, and a hidden storage compartment underneath the foldable tabletop.
You can also upgrade your home office setup with this sleek swivel chair. It's made from a faux leather material that's "comfortable and stylish," so it's no wonder why the modern desk chair is backed by hundreds of perfect ratings. Act fast, though — the popular chair is on sale for 58 percent off, but we don't know how much longer this deal will last.
Decor Deals
- Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Large Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99)
- Twinkle Star LED Window Curtain String Lights, $20.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Inspired Ivory Boho Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 4, $37.97 (orig. $49.95)
- Cewor Artificial Eucalyptus Front Door Wreath, $21.99 (orig. $32.99)
Even if your home already has the perfect layout, there are still plenty of small essentials to stock up on. Case in point? This best-selling candle that's discounted by 40 percent or this eucalyptus wreath that's just $22. Both items will add a finishing touch to your space: Hang the wreath on your front door to give your entrance a cute seasonal update and place the lilac-scented candles on a desk or coffee table to fill a room with a relaxing smell, which one customer described as "walking by the flowers in a greenhouse or farmer's market on a mildly warm summer day."
Vacuum Deals
- Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $185.49 (orig. $219.99)
- Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $424.99)
- Shark HV302 Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
Highly rated vacuums are on sale, too, like this upright version with more than 19,00 five-star ratings. If you're looking for a cordless vacuum instead, don't miss out on this stick vacuum from Whall — which is a whopping $295 off! Its powerful suction can reach up to 25,000 pascals and make quick work of picking up dirt, debris, and pet hair off of hardwood and carpet. Plus, the tube partially folds, making it easy to maneuver around hard-to-reach areas like sofas, tables, and chairs.
See more home items that customers are adding to their virtual carts right now, or head to Amazon's customer most-loved section to check out more must-have deals.
