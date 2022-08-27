Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Early Labor Day Deals on Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen — and Prices Start at $7

If your living space is in need of a refresh before the new season starts, you don't have to wait until Labor Day to score savings on highly rated home must-haves.

Ahead of the holiday, which falls on September 5 this year, Amazon dropped more than 500 early deals on customer-favorite kitchen and home essentials. While this sale lasts, you can save up to 47 percent on everything from furniture and decor to kitchen utensils and food storage containers — and every on-sale item has at least a four-star rating.

To make things easier, we pulled together standout deals, and prices start at just $7.

10 Early Labor Day Deals on Top Rated Home and Kitchen Must-Haves:

If you're looking to maximize storage space, check out the Meangood Rustic Floating Shelves while they're 24 percent off. The shelves, which come in a set of two, feature solid wood and metal brackets, lending them a rustic look. Shoppers have used the "sturdy" shelves to help declutter their bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, and other spaces. They rave that the "stunning" shelves "look expensive."

Amazon

Buy It! Meangood Rustic Floating Shelves, Set of 2, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

For items you want to store out of sight, opt for the Camabel Folding Storage Ottoman Upholstered Bench. The multifunctional ottoman doubles as a storage chest, so you can use it as a footstool or extra seating while it stores blankets, books, pillows, clothes and anything else you might want on hand in the living room. Reviewers love the "plush" tufted top that's "comfortable" to sit on. They also appreciate that it provides "plenty of storage room."

Amazon

Buy It! Camabel Folding Storage Ottoman Upholstered Bench, $39.94 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

There are also plenty of deals on items that'll help keep your kitchen organized. We're eyeing the Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers for snacks, dry ingredients, and leftovers. The set includes seven containers of different sizes, chalkboard labels, chalkboard markers, and a measuring spoon set. One reviewer, who gave the set a five-star rating wrote, "I didn't realize just how much of a difference these airtight containers would make on the aesthetic of my pantry and the ease of compartmentalizing my different foods."

Amazon

Buy It! Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers withLabels and Spoons, Set of 7, $23.19 (orig. $33.97); amazon.com

If you're looking forward to pumpkin spice lattes, pick up the Bonsenktichen Electric Handheld Milk Frother to make them right at home. On sale for a little more than $8, the lightweight kitchen gadget froths milk in 30 seconds. And if you want to keep your favorite beverages hotter for longer, pick up the Wells StoreGlass Coffee Mugs, which have insulated double walls that stay cool to the touch on the outer layer.

Get a head start on Labor Day shopping and check out more of the best customer-loved home and kitchen deals happening at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Bonsenktichen Electric Handheld Milk Frother, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wells Store Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs with Handle, Set of 2, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hotec Premium Stainless Steel Locking Kitchen Tongs, Set of 3, $9.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Glamfields Reusable Food Storage Bags, Set of 12, $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sayopin Woven Vinyl Placemats, Set of 4, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sagler Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 6, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Syntus Buffalo Check Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.