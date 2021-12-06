10 Places to Buy Custom Christmas Cards Online — Including Last-Minute Options
There's a seasonal magic that happens when Christmas cards start arriving in the mail — a feeling of anticipation as you open the mailbox to see if any bright red or crisp white envelopes are waiting to be opened. They might contain greetings, photographs, or updates on loved ones, both near and far. Perhaps you'll receive a photo card covered in memories from the past year, or a goofy message signed by the dog to get some laughs. Maybe there's a vintage card inside that reminds your older family members of simpler times, or a pop-up card, which brings the holidays to life in a three-dimensional fashion.
No matter what you love most about Christmas cards, companies like Rifle Paper Co., Minted, and Tiny Prints can help you design a card that will bring a smile to someone's face this holiday season.
Top 10 Custom Christmas Card Brands
- For Dog Christmas Cards: Minted
- For Foil Cards: Vistaprint
- For Colorful Christmas Card Designs: Rifle Paper Co.
- For Unique Greetings: Tiny Prints
- For Contemporary Christmas Cards: Shutterfly
- For Retro Christmas Cards: Zazzle
- For Religious Christmas Cards: Walgreens
- For Photo-Centric Christmas Cards: Artifact Uprising
- For Pop-Up Christmas Cards: Lovepop
- For Boxed Christmas Cards: Papier
Related Items
For Dog Christmas Cards: Minted
While classic Christmas cards often look best on a mantle, it's the funny ones that people tend to remember. Stray from the pack this year with a humorous Christmas card sent from your dog (or cat). Minted has an entire collection of pet holiday cards that are sure to draw a few laughs and many smiles. With greetings like "furry and bright" and "Merry Christmas from my humans," these special holiday cards will be front and center on fridges around the country. Prices range from $1.20 to $2.92 per card, depending on the type of card, size, and quantity you choose. Put your best paw forward by sharing a photo of the family member everyone loves most!
Buy It! Minted Pet Holiday Cards, $1.20–$2.92 per card; minted.com
For Foil Cards: Vistaprint
Foil cards from Vistaprint provide enough sparkle to compete with the Christmas lights adorning your home (OK, they're not that bright). Available in gold as well as seasonal colors like red and green, this collection of foil cards offers a series of templates with eye-catching script that jumps off the page. Most of these templates include photo backgrounds, which add a nice contrast against the foil text. Prices vary from $1.99 to $3.17 a piece, depending on the quantity of cards in your order (10 to 10,000) — the more you buy, the lower the cost per card. Put a twinkle in the eyes of your loved ones with one of these delightful designs.
Buy It! Vistaprint Holiday Cards, $1.99–$3.17 per card; vistaprint.com
For Colorful Christmas Card Designs: Rifle Paper Co.
Imagine opening a holiday card and finding an ornate painting inside. That's what Rifle Paper Co. specializes in — beautiful christmas cards with artistic images that some may argue belong at The Met. Examples of the imagery you'll find include a wintry city street, a gingerbread house, and a "Letters to Santa" mailbox. There's even wrapping paper available with the same creative prints. A single card costs $5, but if you have a long list of recipients, you might consider buying sets of eight for $20 each to reduce the overall price. Share a spirited greeting with gorgeous art to match through Rifle Paper Co.
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Greeting Cards, $2.50–$5 per card; riflepaperco.com
For Unique Greetings: Tiny Prints
Sometimes classic greetings like "Happy Holidays" and "Merry Christmas" can feel a little dry. Spice up your Christmas cards this year with Tiny Prints's unique greetings collection. Featuring phrases like "merry vibes only," "we've been nice (enough) all year," and "holiday hugs," these cards allow your personality to shine through. You can further personalize them with photo templates and details like trim design and paper quality. Card prices range from $1.48 to $2.99 each based on the quantity in your order (one to 1,000). Send a greeting that stands out from the rest with Tiny Prints.
Buy It! Tiny Prints Holiday Cards, $1.48–$2.99 per card; tinyprints.com
For Contemporary Christmas Cards: Shutterfly
Featuring geometric shapes and a wide variety of photo templates, the contemporary Christmas cards from Shutterfly have a little something for everyone. Customization options include foil text, card color, trim design, and cardstock quality. You'll find unconventional greetings like "Peace, love, & Christmas jammies" and "Naughty list? Never heard of it." Prices range from $1.38 to $2.89 per card. No matter which style you choose, Shutterfly is committed to helping you get your cards sent out on time.
Buy It! Shutterfly Contemporary Christmas Cards, $1.38–$2.89 per card; shutterfly.com
For Retro Christmas Cards: Zazzle
Take a step back into a different time with, featuring scenes like a vintage red truck hauling a Christmas tree and Santa climbing out of a chimney into his waiting sleigh. The artistic style, colors, and genre of characters all add to the whimsical nature of these timeless cards. You can order just one or up to 2,000 cards depending on the length of your list. One card costs $3.45, but with larger orders, the price drops to $1.73 a piece. Send a bit of nostalgia through the mail this year.
Buy It! Zazzle Vintage Christmas Cards, $1.73–$3.45 per card; zazzle.com
For Religious Christmas Cards: Walgreens
It's easy for the commercial side of Christmas to swallow up all other narratives, but if you're looking to send a religious card to loved ones, Walgreens has got you covered. This collection includes templates that place Bible verses front and center and feature beautiful depictions of the nativity scene. You can order between 20 and 980 cards, starting at $2.29 each. Choose the text color, trim design, and type (glossy, matte, cardstock, or magnet) for additional customization.
Buy It! Walgreens Religious Christmas Cards, $2.29–$2.49 per card; photo.walgreens.com
For Photo-Centric Christmas Cards: Artifact Uprising
Like a gallery in card form, Artifact Uprising Christmas cards have stunning photography templates to display your best photos and memories from the past year. With photo grids, film strip designs, full portraits, and more, these cards will beautifully show off your favorite photos, whether you're highlighting one image or 10. Choose between 10 and 300 cards, with prices ranging from $1.35 per card for larger orders to $1.95 for smaller quantities. Add a little personal flair with your choice of greeting, printing style, and envelope colors. These minimalist cards let your photos do the talking, so all you have to decide is which images to feature.
Buy It! Artifact Uprising Christmas Photo Cards, $1.35–$1.95 per card; artifactuprising.com
For Pop-up Christmas Cards: Lovepop
Bring your holiday cards to life with three-dimensional pop-up cards from Lovepop. With creative designs like a gingerbread man and his home, Santa's train, and a Christmas wreath, these cards stand (literally) in a league of their own. That's why they cost more than others on this list — $13 for one card or $50 for a set of five. Each pop-up card comes with a blank notecard insert where you can write a personal message. However, for an extra $5, you can submit a message and photo to be included in the card, which is then shipped directly from Lovepop to your intended recipient.
Buy It! Lovepop Christmas Cards, $10–$13 per card; lovepop.com
For Boxed Christmas Cards: Papier
If you have a short list of friends and family you want to touch base with this Christmas, consider buying a set of boxed cards to treat everyone to a higher quality card for less. Papier has gorgeous boxed sets adorned with ornate and playful designs like a tunnel of star-lit trees, mistletoe, and an ice-skating scene set in Central Park. Customize these premium cards by choosing a flat or folded format. You can also add photos and a message on the back. Most sets of 10 cards are $22, with the option to order up to 1,000 cards. Everyone who receives a Papier Christmas card will be treated to a beautiful holiday greeting.
Buy It! Papier, $2.20–$2.40 per card; papier.com