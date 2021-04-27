People Are Refusing to Buy Store-Bought Frozen Desserts After Using This Ice Cream Maker — and It’s 58% Off

The best-selling Cuisinart ice cream maker modernizes the slow-churned process by making desserts in 25 minutes. That's without salt or ice. For anyone new to ice cream making, the combination of salt and ice is used to make sure the ice cream mixture is cold enough to thicken. Does it work? Yes. Is it finicky? Again, yes. That's why shoppers love the Cuisinart ice cream maker that takes away the guesswork.