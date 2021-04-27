People Are Refusing to Buy Store-Bought Frozen Desserts After Using This Ice Cream Maker — and It’s 58% Off

Profile Menu
Eating a bowl of creamy ice cream is a wonderful way to cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you're a chocolate-lover or a fruit-filled fanatic, you can ditch the store and customize your own treat with the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker. This top-rated appliance can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet, and it's 58 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $70.
The best-selling Cuisinart ice cream maker modernizes the slow-churned process by making desserts in 25 minutes. That's without salt or ice. For anyone new to ice cream making, the combination of salt and ice is used to make sure the ice cream mixture is cold enough to thicken. Does it work? Yes. Is it finicky? Again, yes. That's why shoppers love the Cuisinart ice cream maker that takes away the guesswork.
Buy It! Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker, $69.99 (orig. $165); amazon.com
To get that smooth, thick texture, look no further than the two-quart double-insulated freezer bowl. For best results, freeze it overnight before pouring in the cold mixture. The "surprisingly quiet" ice cream maker electronically churns the liquid for you with its paddle to give you a "heavenly" dessert that's consistent.
The stainless steel appliance also has a lid with a large spout, which allows you to add toppings like nuts. Once it's done, stick the ice cream in the freezer for a few hours to firm up. Shoppers say it works so well, they'll "never buy store ice cream again!"
Reviewers have made everything from basic chocolate or peanut butter ice cream, to adventurous flavors like Cherry Garcia and blueberry cheesecake ice cream, tropical pineapple sorbet, or fruity gelato. People who are health conscious or have food allergies appreciate that the Cuisinart maker allows you to customize your recipes and ingredients without sacrificing on the quality of the ice cream.
"It makes fantastic ice cream that you can make as healthy (or unhealthy!) as you want, and overall it's much cheaper than constantly buying pints of ice cream in the store," writes one Amazon shopper. "Definitely worth the price, and I would definitely recommend it."
"I was once snobbish about how I froze my ice cream, preferring the compressor model or even the old fashioned Ice and rock salt," writes another, "but as I've used the Cuisinart system over the years, it has become my number one method of getting the job done."Create personalized frozen treats with the Cuisinart ice cream maker that's on sale for just $70.