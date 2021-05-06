This Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine Makes Frozen Treats That ‘Rival Big Chains’— and It’s 46% Off
Soft-serve ice cream is truly unlike anything else. It's creamy, smooth, and delectable. The only issue? Having to go to an ice cream shop to fulfill your sweet tooth. But if you have the Cuisinart Mix It In Serve Soft Service Ice Cream Maker, you don't even have to leave your home to indulge in your favorite chilled desserts. If you don't, it's 46 percent off on Amazon right now.
The versatile Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker can make flavorful ice cream, sherbet, and sorbet concoctions. Shoppers use it to make standards like chocolate ice cream, fruity options like mango ice cream, adventurous orange creamsicles sherberts, and even their own versions of Disney's Dole Whips.
Buy It! Cuisinart Mix Serve 1.5-Quart Soft Service Ice Cream Maker, $99.37 (orig. $185); amazon.com
For the creamiest texture, the brand recommends chilling the mixing bowl overnight. (Patience is your friend here! If you remove the bowl too early, you may end up with a soupy mess.) Then all you have to do is add in your ice cream mixture and turn the dial to start the process. You'll get to enjoy your frozen treat in just 25 minutes, and shoppers say it'll "rival the big chains out there in soft serve land."
The ice cream maker has a hole at the top of the machine that lets you add in fruit and nuts as your mixture churns, but there are also slots designed specifically for mixing in toppings like chocolate chips and sprinkles as you swirl, which shoppers especially love. To add one (or more!) in, just pull out the slot's corresponding tab and then pull the machine's dispense lever.
Multiple reviewers agree the results taste "way better than any store bought ice cream." Writes one Amazon shopper, "This ice cream maker is all it said it is and more! It makes the perfect soft serve ice cream! My grandkids love to come over to make ice cream, and the sprinkle dispenser is awesome. They love to add the different sprinkles to their ice cream!"
"Bought last year for my husband who eats a pint of chocolate ice cream each night!" writes another. "Now he makes his own variations of chocolate and it's always fresh, no freezer burn or freezer taste. Never risk buying one that's melted and then refrozen, always perfect!"Get homemade ice cream in just 25 minutes with the Cuisinart soft serve ice cream maker while it's on sale for just $100.
