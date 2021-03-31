People Are Calling This Innovative 5-in-1 Griddle the ‘Best Purchase of the Summer’

Profile Menu
It's no doubt that the appliance of the year has been the air fryer — home cooks and professional chefs alike love how easy it is to use and how versatile the tool can be. But there's one other multi-use cooker that you need to know about in time for the warmer months.
Cuisinart's Griddler has five different cooking functions, and it's compact enough to sit on top of the counter and be stored in cabinets or pantries. In addition to being a classic griddle, the device also functions as a full grill, contact grill, panini press, or mix of both. To switch from one to the other all you have to do is twist a nob. It's that simple.
More than 16,000 shoppers have given this top-rated kitchen appliance a perfect five-star rating, and some have even gone so far as saying it's the "best purchase of the summer" thanks to its versatility, light weight, and small size.
"I did not have an outside grill at our summer house, so I read about this Griddler and thought I would give it a try," wrote one five-star reviewer. "For the price, it cannot be beat! This is light years ahead of the George Foreman grill, cannot even compare."
While the multiple cooking settings are enough to catch your eye, a split-surface feature is what really impresses home chefs. With this, you'll be able to use the flat surface as a griddle on one side and a grill on the other. Think of how handy this will be making big weekend breakfasts or getting together every menu item for a cookout.
The panini and grill settings have five temperatures to cook with, ranging from high heat that will char meat just the way you like it to warm heat that will keep already-cooked foods warm while you finish the rest of the meal. The griddle ranges from 200 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and fits multiple sandwiches or several servings of veggies at once.
These kinds of options make for practically endless cooking opportunities, so it's no surprise that reviewers say they use the appliance multiple times every single week.
"There are a lot of kitchen appliances [that] you might get excited about at first and then completely forget about a couple of months later — I'm looking at you, breadmaker in the basement," wrote one shopper. "This is not one of those appliances. I have used this miracle device multiple times a week, for over two years, and it still looks and works like new."
Now the only question is: What dish will you make first with this beloved device? Shop the Griddler below.
