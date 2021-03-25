Amazon’s Best-Selling Home Office Desk Is Way More Affordable Than You’d Think

If you're looking to create a comfortable home office, then a good office desk should be on the top of your list. Sure, ergonomic chairs, mood-boosting plants, and sturdy wall shelves are must-haves, too, but a desk is always the focal point in any home office — it is where all the work takes place, after all. Some key criteria in choosing a good desk include sturdiness, style, size, and ease of assembly, and an option that Amazon shoppers say covers all these considerations is CubiCubi's computer desk.
In fact, the CubiCubi desk is Amazon's best-seller in its Home Office Desks category, beating out more than 8,000 others. And it's not surprising: Starting at just $50, the CubiCubi desk is one of the most affordable styles on the site. Reviewers have called it a desk that's "perfect for working from home" with "plenty of legroom," and one said that they'd "recommend [it to] anyone who doesn't want to spend big bucks on a desk, but also wants something reliable and quick."
Buy It! CubiCubi 32-inch Computer Desk for Home Office in Black, $54.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
The CubiCubi desk comes in five sizes, with options measuring 32, 40, 47, 55, and 63 inches wide. The tabletop is available in 10 colors, from a classic black wood to black marble, so there's bound to be one that fits your home decor style. It also includes a side storage bag that holds books, magazines, notepads, and more writing essentials, as well as a hook to hang handy work-from-home gadgets like headphones and chargers.
Plus, the desk is simple to assemble, with all the tools you need included in its pack. One reviewer called it "fantastic all around," adding that it "takes up a very small space but [has] plenty of room to get work done. [It's] easy to assemble, and even came with extras of all the fasteners just in case! All you need is the included Allen wrench."
Another shopper who bought two desks loved how sturdy they are. "These may be the easiest things I've ever put together," they shared. "They are sturdier than I expected (I have a couple of 24-inch monitors with risers and a laptop on one of them, and a desktop with a printer on the other) and they do not wobble at all. I am more than pleased with the purchase, and the price point was fantastic."
These shoppers are just a few of the more than 16,000 who have given the desk a five-star rating, with over 20,000 reviewers in total giving it an overall 4.7-star grade. Shop the desk below for a WFH upgrade.
