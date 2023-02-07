The Crock-Pot That's 'Awesome for Bigger Families' Should Be the Star of Your Game Day Party — and It's 30% Off

With the big game right around the corner, you're probably dreaming up dishes to cook for your guests — whether you want to rely on massive tubs of dip or piles of spicy wings. If you haven't made up your mind yet, you may want to think about investing in a handy kitchen appliance that's sure to make entertaining a whole lot easier.

We're referring to the Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, which is currently 30 percent off at Amazon. This top-rated appliance is primed to produce enough food for over 10 people — which is sure to feed your guests throughout the length of the game and half-time show.

It's all about setting and forgetting: Just add the ingredients to the stoneware pot, select from one of three heat settings (low, high, and warm), and set a timer for up to 20 hours. Once the timer hits zero, the device will automatically keep food warm until you're ready to eat.

The 8-quart pot is so large that it can fit a 6-pound roast and an 8-pound chicken inside. Plus, it's plenty easy to clean, since the stoneware pot and lid are both removable and dishwasher-safe. Not sure what to cook in the Crock-Pot or need some inspiration? Each purchase comes with a book of recipes that are sure to get you motivated to cook.

Over 8,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Crock-Pot a five-star rating, with users calling it the "best tool in the kitchen" and noting that it's a "great size." One reviewer said, "My food is cooked perfectly and still warm when I get home," while another shared: "I've made lots of meals already that have saved us from ordering out after a stressful work day."

A third reviewer declared that the Crock-Pot is "awesome for bigger families," explaining that it "has been such a lifesaver [during] these cold seasons, especially with teenagers!" They finished off by saying that they would "highly recommend" the appliance.

