The Crock-Pot That's 'Awesome for Bigger Families' Should Be the Star of Your Game Day Party — and It's 30% Off

“I’ve made lots of meals already that have saved us from ordering out”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 7, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Crockpot 8 Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

With the big game right around the corner, you're probably dreaming up dishes to cook for your guests — whether you want to rely on massive tubs of dip or piles of spicy wings. If you haven't made up your mind yet, you may want to think about investing in a handy kitchen appliance that's sure to make entertaining a whole lot easier.

We're referring to the Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, which is currently 30 percent off at Amazon. This top-rated appliance is primed to produce enough food for over 10 people — which is sure to feed your guests throughout the length of the game and half-time show.

It's all about setting and forgetting: Just add the ingredients to the stoneware pot, select from one of three heat settings (low, high, and warm), and set a timer for up to 20 hours. Once the timer hits zero, the device will automatically keep food warm until you're ready to eat.

The 8-quart pot is so large that it can fit a 6-pound roast and an 8-pound chicken inside. Plus, it's plenty easy to clean, since the stoneware pot and lid are both removable and dishwasher-safe. Not sure what to cook in the Crock-Pot or need some inspiration? Each purchase comes with a book of recipes that are sure to get you motivated to cook.

Crockpot 8 Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon

Buy It! Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Over 8,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Crock-Pot a five-star rating, with users calling it the "best tool in the kitchen" and noting that it's a "great size." One reviewer said, "My food is cooked perfectly and still warm when I get home," while another shared: "I've made lots of meals already that have saved us from ordering out after a stressful work day."

A third reviewer declared that the Crock-Pot is "awesome for bigger families," explaining that it "has been such a lifesaver [during] these cold seasons, especially with teenagers!" They finished off by saying that they would "highly recommend" the appliance.

Head to Amazon to get the Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Macy's Kitchen Gadget and Tool Sale tout
Macy's Home Sale Is Packed with Under-$50 Gadgets That'll Make Your Life a Little Bit Easier in the Kitchen
gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40
True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop
Users Call This Heavy-Duty Steam Mop a 'Workhorse,' and Right Now, It's 43% Off at This Unexpected Retailer
Related Articles
True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop
Users Call This Heavy-Duty Steam Mop a 'Workhorse,' and Right Now, It's 43% Off at This Unexpected Retailer
Superbowl Party Supplies
Everything You Need to Throw the Perfect Super Bowl Party — and It's All on Amazon
BEDSURE 100% Cotton Blankets Queen Size for Bed
Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Cozy' and 'Soothing' Blanket — and It's Up to 44% Off Right Now
BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They Bought This Bissell to 'Replace' Their Dyson — and It's Under $200
Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
There Is So Much Cute Valentine's Day Party Decor in This New Amazon Section — and Prices Start at $5
Furniture outlet tout
Whoa! Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Loaded with Furniture on Sale — Up to 69% Off
Everlasting Comfort 50-Hour Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Cool Mist Humidifier a 'Must' During Winter Cold Spells — and It's 38% Off
90L Large Storage Bags
These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Would Think,' According to Shoppers, and They're Double Discounted
Coredy R750 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Tout
Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum and Mop a 'Time Saver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon Right Now
LINSY LIVING Mattress Topper Queen Tout
This Mattress Topper Feels 'Like Snuggling Into a Cloud,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set tout
These Cooling Bed Sheets That Are 'Great for Snuggling' Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon Shoppers Say They Sleep 'Like a Pampered Baby' Thanks to These Silk Pillowcases That Are as Little as $10
BLACK+DECKER Floor Sweeper
Shoppers Agree This Black + Decker Floor Sweeper Is 'Much Faster' Than a Traditional Broom, and It's on Sale
Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer
The 'Very Quiet' Lightweight Hair Dryer That Shoppers Say Gives Them a 'Salon Finish' Is Just $20 at Amazon
Ant Anstead Keeping Laguna Beach Home
Ant Anstead Officially Takes $3.3M OC Home Off the Market After Change of Heart About 'Special Place'
BISSELL Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop, 2075A TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale