Shoppers Say This 'Incredibly Useful' $16 Organizer Is the Secret to Keeping Dresser Drawers Tidy

Instead of allowing your sock and underwear drawer to become a jumbled mess, we suggest investing in a lingerie organizer that'll keep your dresser neat and tidy.

The Criusia Organizer Dividers come in a three-pack with a total of 64 compartments to store socks, underwear, sports bras, belts, and other small accessories. The Amazon best-seller is on sale for just $16 right now and is backed by more than 8,400 five-star ratings because it's super handy for anyone looking to keep their dresser in order.

It's made with durable fabric that's resistant to dust, moisture, and tearing. Each container also folds down into a small triangle that lays nearly flat so you can easily tuck them away until you need additional storage space.

Amazon

Buy It! Criusia 3-Pack Sock Underwear Organizer Dividers, $15.98 with coupon (orig. $18.98); amazon.com

Even if you're using them to store clean clothes, they should still be washed every once in a while to ensure they're fresh and not holding any dirt or debris. The organizers should be hand washed and left open to dry completely before filling them with items.

Not only does the organizer help keep your dresser clutter-free, but it also "makes everything easy to find," according to one five-star reviewer. Another shopper described it as "incredibly useful" and said they wished they had bought the set years ago for organizing their closet.

A third reviewer added that if something doesn't fit quite right you can customize the tray by cutting one of the dividers to create a larger space. They said these trays make laundry day go by "so much faster."

Who knew a three-pack of organizers could be the solution to so many inconveniences? Add them to your cart now, and don't forget to apply Amazon's coupon to get another dollar off on top of the sale price.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.