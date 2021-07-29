The Selling Sunset realtor recently went Instagram official with her co-star and boss while on vacation in Italy

Chrishell Stause Reveals New Beau Jason Oppenheim Was the One Who Sent Her Dozens of Birthday Bouquets

Chrishell Stause is spilling more details on her new relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, updated one of her previous Instagram captions to reveal that Oppenheim, 44, was the one who sent her a ton of floral arrangements for her birthday, which she celebrated July 21.

In the original caption, Stause didn't share who sent her the bouquets, but after going Instagram official with Oppenheim, her boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm featured in Netflix's Selling Sunset, she revealed her admirer's identity.

"Thank you SO much for all the birthday love!!! I am overwhelmed and so grateful for all the people in my life!!!," she wrote, adding the update, "****Annnnd now that you guys know…thank you SO much @jasonoppenheim 🥰🥰🥰."

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause first revealed her new relationship in a series of Instagram photos from her vacation to Italy, where she traveled with some of her Selling Sunset co-stars: Jason, Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, plus model Tina Louise.

In a gallery of photos posted Wednesday, Stause wrote in the caption, "The JLo effect," in a nod to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Capri vacation. In two of the photos, Stause cozies up to her co-star, including one where she's planting a kiss on Jason's head. In another, he kisses her neck.

Jason confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Stause's rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Jason, who used to date Fitzergald long before they became Netflix co-stars, previously told PEOPLE he was unsure about dating a co-worker at the Oppenheim Group, calling a potential relationship with a Selling Sunset star "a big bowl of mess that I don't need to get into."