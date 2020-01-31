Adrian Van Anz; Inset: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Joe Mantegna is saying goodbye to Criminal Minds as well as one of his California homes!

Mantegna, who has played FBI special agent David Rossi on the CBS series since 2007, has put his home in Toluca Lake on the market.

The asking price for the Tudor-style property, which he purchased in 1991 for $.1.58 million, is $4.195 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on a 7,363-square-foot lot and has plenty of features that are perfect for entertaining.

In addition to a spacious backyard with a swimming pool, a fireside lawn area and a separate dining area, the home boasts a wine cellar as well as a combination theatre/game room with its own pub-style bar. As an added fun twist, the property also features a special bookcase, which is actually a door that leads to additional bedrooms!

Image zoom Joe Mantegna's home Brian Cooley (Wicked+)

Image zoom Joe Mantegna's home Adrian Van Anz

Image zoom Joe Mantegna's home Adrian Van Anz

The first floor of the property also holds a spacious kitchen, as well as a dining area and family room, while an office can be found upstairs.

The luxurious master bedroom suite has its own walk-in closet and balcony, which is attached to a bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Mantegna, 72, also owns a beachfront home in Oxnard, California, north of Los Angeles, which he purchased for $4.9 million in 2016; a $1.28 million Hollywood Hills residence; as well as at least half a dozen residential properties in the San Fernando Valley, according to Variety.

Image zoom Joe Mantegna's home Adrian Van Anz

Image zoom Joe Mantegna's home Adrian Van Anz

Image zoom Joe Mantegna's home Adrian Van Anz

Months after CBS announced last year that Criminal Minds would be coming to an end after season 15, Mantegna shared that he had filmed his final scene.

“As I pack up my belongings from my trailer and load my car, I am satisfied with what we accomplished and proud of the work,” he wrote. “An actor’s life is always changing and I’m excited for what’s next and hope that when I find that thing, you’ll come along for that ride too.”

The final season of Criminal Minds began airing in January, and the finale will air on February 19.