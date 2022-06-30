This Remote-Controlled Desk Fan Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Our PEOPLE Tested team put 31 fans to the test to uncover which options actually work best to keep you cool. The Crane Oscillating Air Circulator Fan earned the title of the best desk fan, as it brings personal fans into the modern age thanks to its sleek, flexible design. It features touchscreen controls, which allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, set a timer, and manage the speed level, as there are three options that all "give off a consistent breeze at each level," according to our testers. And it's currently marked down to just $61.