This Remote-Controlled Desk Fan Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner — and It's on Sale at Amazon
It's never been easier (or cheaper) to cool off during peak summer days.
Most people are all too familiar with the intense heat that summer brings and after a long day of being in the sun, the last thing you want to do is come home to a hot room. That's where an oscillating fan comes in, and Amazon has a fan you can snag on sale right now, ahead of Prime Day.
Our PEOPLE Tested team put 31 fans to the test to uncover which options actually work best to keep you cool. The Crane Oscillating Air Circulator Fan earned the title of the best desk fan, as it brings personal fans into the modern age thanks to its sleek, flexible design. It features touchscreen controls, which allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, set a timer, and manage the speed level, as there are three options that all "give off a consistent breeze at each level," according to our testers. And it's currently marked down to just $61.
You may not think of a fan as a summer essential, but they really do come in handy. This 9.5-inch fan is small enough that it won't take up a ton of space, and it's portable with a 15-foot power cord, so you can easily move it from room to room. At less than 7 pounds, our testers noted that this fan was one of the lighter options, too.
The sound of the fan whirring was hardly noticeable, according to our testers, and they could even feel the airflow from 20 feet away while the fan operated on its highest setting — packing a punch despite its small size. Also appreciated was how easy it was to store this fan, as it simply folded back into itself, and the built-in handle can be used to easily stow it away.
So whether you run the fan overnight or designate it as your personal fan at the office, the device makes for an easy and quiet way to add a bit more cool air to your space without necessarily having to turn on the air conditioner.
When it comes to a deal on a product that will help you cool off in the summer heat, we can say with confidence that it won't last long, so you'll want to act fast. Snap up the Crane Oscillating Air Circulator Fan while it's on sale at Amazon.
