If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.

We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the cold months ahead.

You'll want to snuggle up all night in the soft and cozy microfiber set, which includes a warm comforter great for cool weather, plus a flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillow shams, and pillowcases. All in all, you're getting a brand new set of matching, comfortable bedding, all for a surprisingly low price when you consider how much just a comforter alone can cost

The set comes in several classic colors, like gray and sage green, but if you want the best deal, opt for the most neutral of all — a bright white sure to match any decor. The intentionally "wrinkled" texture of the comforter adds a touch of style that keeps the white from feeling boring.

Deep pockets on the sheets ensure that there's no slipping during the night, and the material is designed to be breathable and comfortable year-round — soft and warm in the winter and cooling in the warmer months.

Buy It! Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, $55.79 with coupon (orig. $70.99); amazon.com

The set is fully machine washable, but for the best lifespan of the bedding, the brand recommends washing on a gentle setting with cold water and then air drying or tumble drying to maintain the quality.

Shoppers have been flocking to leave rave reviews on the bedding set that takes the work and high costs out of bedding updates. One reviewer shared that it's "just what I was looking for in order to get that 'hotel feel' in my bedroom."

Another shopper attested to the breathability of the material and wrote, "being microfiber, the sheets are so light, sweating while sleeping is not happening, which is a plus for me." A third person raved, "It's light and soft and amazing! I'm obsessed!"

Pick up your own Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set while it's got double discounts at Amazon.

