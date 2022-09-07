Lifestyle Home Sleeping On These Fleece Sheets Is Like Being 'Wrapped in a Blanket of Heavenly Comfort,' and They're on Sale The “luxurious” sheets are marked down to their lowest price in a while By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Aside from updating your wardrobe, one of the best ways to prepare for a new season is to swap your bedding. Cool bedding for spring and summer and warm bedding for fall and winter can help regulate your temperature, which ultimately means better sleep. The Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set is a great option for transitioning from summer to fall and will keep you cozy throughout winter too thanks to its plush, velvety fabric that shoppers say feels like you're "wrapped in a blanket of heavenly comfort." The set includes a top and deep pocket fitted sheet along with two standard pillowcases that are all made with the same soft material. It's available in king and queen sizes and can be ordered in more than five colors, but keep in mind only the ivory shade is on sale at its lowest price in a while. A queen sheet set for just $32 seems like a steal considering a single fleece blanket costs even more than that. Amazon Buy It! Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set, $31.72 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Shoppers Say The Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum Is a 'Pet Hair Magnet,' and It's on Sale at Amazon These sheets are machine washable and made to last since the fabric is resistant to fading, wrinkling, shrinking, and pilling. We suggest drying them with dryer sheets or dryer balls to prevent static build-up. Usually, around this time of year, most people gravitate toward flannel sheets, but over 1,200 shoppers are reaching for this fleece sheet set instead and have left it a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer described the set as the "most luxurious sheets ever" and added that they're so comfortable, it makes it hard to get out of bed. Another shopper said the sheets are "ultra soft" and keep the same quality even after washing, so you can use them season after season. It's no wonder several shoppers claim the set is "worth the money." Don't wait until you're shivering through the night to decide it's time to swap your bedding. Prepare for the season ahead and treat yourself to this soft fleece sheet set while it's on sale at Amazon for just $32. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.