Aside from updating your wardrobe, one of the best ways to prepare for a new season is to swap your bedding. Cool bedding for spring and summer and warm bedding for fall and winter can help regulate your temperature, which ultimately means better sleep.

The Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set is a great option for transitioning from summer to fall and will keep you cozy throughout winter too thanks to its plush, velvety fabric that shoppers say feels like you're "wrapped in a blanket of heavenly comfort." The set includes a top and deep pocket fitted sheet along with two standard pillowcases that are all made with the same soft material. It's available in king and queen sizes and can be ordered in more than five colors, but keep in mind only the ivory shade is on sale at its lowest price in a while.

A queen sheet set for just $32 seems like a steal considering a single fleece blanket costs even more than that.

Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set, $31.72 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

These sheets are machine washable and made to last since the fabric is resistant to fading, wrinkling, shrinking, and pilling. We suggest drying them with dryer sheets or dryer balls to prevent static build-up.

Usually, around this time of year, most people gravitate toward flannel sheets, but over 1,200 shoppers are reaching for this fleece sheet set instead and have left it a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer described the set as the "most luxurious sheets ever" and added that they're so comfortable, it makes it hard to get out of bed.

Another shopper said the sheets are "ultra soft" and keep the same quality even after washing, so you can use them season after season. It's no wonder several shoppers claim the set is "worth the money."

Don't wait until you're shivering through the night to decide it's time to swap your bedding. Prepare for the season ahead and treat yourself to this soft fleece sheet set while it's on sale at Amazon for just $32.

