Amazon Secretly Launched a Fall Home Essentials Section That's Full of Cozy Finds Under $40
Between sipping pumpkin spice lattes, throwing on a comfy cardigan, and watching the leaves change color, there are a whole host of ways to get in the fall mood. But if your living space could use a refresh for the new season, then you're going to want to head to Amazon.
The retailer just launched a fall home decor section that's packed with the coziest essentials. From warm-toned pillowcases and plush rugs to fleece blankets and mood-setting candlesticks, we rounded up the most festive finds for autumn. The best part? They're all $40 and under.
Shop Cozy Home Essentials at Amazon:
- Miulee Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $14.99
- Pagisofe Fluffly Shag Rug, $29.98
- Simple Designs Tear Drop Lamp, $24.26 (orig. $49.99)
- Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Inspired Ivory Decorative Throw Pillows, Set of 2, $22.97 with coupon
- Rugs.com Flatweave Rug, $39
- Bwrmhme Taper Candlestick Holders, Set of 2, $13.89
- Longhui Bedding Sherpa Throw, $39.99
- Shinuoer Knot Ball Decoration, $21.99
- Ycyh 10-inch Taper Candles, Set of 14, $15.99
Nothing says fall quite like wrapping up in a cozy blanket, like this customer-favorite one that's made of sherpa fleece. One side features a pattern and the other is fully sherpa fleece, but both sides of the reversible throw are super soft. It's picked up over 5,500 five-star ratings, with customers raving about its style and comfort. "This blanket is absolutely gorgeous, soft, and oh so comfy," one reviewer wrote. "I'm one that always wants to cuddle up with a blanket in front of the TV at night, but I don't want anything too heavy. This is absolutely perfect!"
Blankets aren't the only home essentials that offer coziness — take this shag rug that's made of fluffy faux fur that over 13,000 customers have given a perfect rating. Reviewers have displayed the soft rug in kids' bedrooms, dorm rooms, living rooms, and more spaces.
To fill your home with comfort and warmth, opt for these pillow covers. They're made of smooth velvet and feature tassels along the edges. They come in 20 colors, but the orange color is the perfect tone for autumn.
Another way to add warmth (literally) to your living space is to light up some old-fashioned taper candles. You can snag this set of 14 for $16, which comes out to a little over $1 for each. And if you need a way to display them, check out this set of candlestick holders that's going for $14. It comes with two brass and black candlesticks that are different heights. You can place them on your mantle, dining room table, dresser, or coffee table.
For cozy home upgrades that won't break the bank, browse the full fall essentials section at Amazon, and shop our favorite under-$40 picks ahead.
Related Items
