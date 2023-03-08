These Vacuum Storage Bags That Are 'Better Than Packing Cubes' Are on Sale at Amazon

“These bags fit all of my linen closet, my clothes, and jackets, and I still had multiple bags remaining”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 8, 2023 06:00 AM

Vacuum bags Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

No matter what we do, we always seem to be collecting more things, which means that our closets tend to be packed to the brim with bed sheets and blankets and winter clothing — even if you take time every year to purge.

Rather than give up your precious belongings, it's worth investing in storage bags to keep everything. Consider the Cozy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The storage bags are designed with a triple-seal turbo valve and double zipper, and each pack comes with a hand pump that works with a standard vacuum cleaner. To use the bags, just pack them up, seal the zipper, suck out the air, and close the lid. The bags will instantly decrease in size, making it easier to store your items without taking up space.

Each pack comes with four jumbo, four large, four medium, four small, and four travel roll-up bags, giving you plenty of options on what you can fit into each one. For instance, a jumbo bag can hold a duvet insert, while a medium bag could house eight to 10 sweaters or one to two winter coats. Let your imagination run wild, stuffing these bags with everything from blankets and summer clothes to bulky pillows and baby clothes.

20 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, Space Saver Bags (4 Jumbo/4 Large/4 Medium/4 Small/4 Roll)
Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum storage bags a five-star rating, with users calling them an "overpacker's dream" and noting that they're "better than packing cubes."

One shopper said, "It's actually impressive how strong the hand pump is and how much they can reduce the size of my items for storage," while another added: "Using these bags has allowed more space in my closet."

"I'm in the process of moving and didn't want to buy a lot of boxes to pack my clothes and take up space in my new place," a third reviewer explained. "These bags fit all of my linen closet, my clothes, and jackets, and I still had multiple bags remaining. Definitely worth the money!"

Head to Amazon to get the Cozy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags while they're just $1.25 apiece.

