Oprah Named This Bamboo Brand a Favorite 5 Years in a Row, and It's Having a Sitewide Sale for World Sleep Week

March 16, 2023

If you've been waking up because of scratchy sheets, it may be time to upgrade your bedding.

If you aren't familiar with Cozy Earth, the bamboo bedding, bath, and loungewear brand that Oprah has put on her Favorite Things List not just once, but five years in a row, now's a great time to cozy up to it: In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, an event created by The National Sleep Foundation to promote better sleeping habits, you can save up to 30 percent off sitewide on full-price items with promo code SLEEPWALK.

Plus, on Friday, March 17 only, Cozy Earth is celebrating World Sleep Day by offering up to 35 percent off — no code needed.

Below, we pulled some of the best finds from the Cozy Earth sale. But you'll want to act fast, as there are limited quantities available and the sale ends Sunday.

Best Deals from Cozy Earth's Sleep Week Sale

Perfect for hot sleepers or humid climates, the Cozy Earth Silk Comforter is stuffed with 100 percent mulberry silk. It's designed for people who want something cuddly, but not too heavy, to cover them while they sleep. The natural material is great at keeping heat in when it's cold, yet it's still breathable in the spring and summer.

One reviewer wrote of the comforter, "Such great quality and an amazing sleeping experience for sleepers who run hot!" And another shared, "We love the fact that the comforter adjusts to our body temperatures almost immediately. For the first time in years, we are sleeping soundly all night."

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Silk Comforter, $ $578.91 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $839); cozyearth.com

For more lightweight bedding, look to Cozy Earth's new Linen Bamboo Quilt, launched just in time for spring. The blanket is made from 70 percent viscose bamboo fabric, making it incredibly soft and breathable for year-round use. Available in four colors — white, charcoal, light gray, and natural — this quilt should make for a comfortable night's rest for all types of sleepers. You can even get pillow shams to match.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Linen Bamboo Box Quilt, $296.70 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $430); cozyearth.com

A good set of pajamas can also help support sleep quality, and Cozy Earth's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas are now 25 percent off.The button-down top with chest pocket and drawstring shorts are made from 95 percent premium viscose from bamboo, making for an amazingly cozy-meets-cooling feel.

"So soft and comfortable. I feel like I'm receiving a hug when I wear these. Perfect weight for a huge variety of temperatures", noted one happy customer.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama, $113.85 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $165); cozyearth.com

Keep scrolling to shop more Cozy Earth bed sheets, towels, and clothes on sale before prices go back up.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Throw, $116.61 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $169); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Bamboo Pillowcases, $61.41 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $89); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Premium Plush Bath Mat, $34.50 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $50); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth

BuyIt! Modern Modal Jogger, $100.05 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $145); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Waffle Bath Towels, $82.80 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $120); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Bamboo Sheet Set, $254.61 with code SLEEPWEEK (orig. $369); cozyearth.com

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Bamboo Ultra-Soft Midi Skirt, $106.95 with code SLEEPWEEK, (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

