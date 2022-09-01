Shoppers Say These Fluffy Pillows 'Feel Like a Cloud' — and They're on Sale for Up to 58% Off

Don’t miss out on this Labor Day deal

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 1, 2022 07:30 AM

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) Hotel Quality Luxury Down Alternative Plush Pillow
Photo: Amazon

If your bed pillows are starting to feel flat, we suggest heading to Amazon before the holiday weekend.

Ahead of Labor Day, which is happening on September 5, the mega-retailer put the Cozsnioor Bed Pillows on sale for up to 58 percent off. The majorly discounted pillows are filled with down alternative filling that offers comfortable support for side, stomach, and back sleepers.

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) Hotel Quality Luxury Down Alternative Plush Pillow
Amazon

Buy It! Cozsnioor Queen Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $26.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

The fluffy filling is encased with a silky smooth cotton pillow cover. And the breathable cover is sweat-wicking, which is great if you're a hot sleeper or if you like to crank up the heater during the fall and winter.

Before using them, the brand recommends taking them out of the packaging and waiting 24 hours for them to fluff up. As for care, the pillows are easy to clean since they're machine washable.

The pillows come in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. Normally, the set of two queen pillows costs $65, but you can snag it for $27 with the Labor Day deal. That comes out to $13.50 for each pillow.

More than 2,000 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating. They rave that they're "sleeping much better" thanks to the pillows that "feel like a cloud." Many appreciate that the plush pillows "hold their shape well," with a shopper saying, "These are fluffy and stay fluffy."

Others call out that they're "soft, yet supportive." One customer wrote, "The pillows are very comfortable," and added: "I am very picky when [it] comes to pillows, but these are good for my neck and back."

Some call out their cooling properties too, with one saying, "they do not make you hot, and keep cool through the night."

Ready to give your bed a comfortable upgrade? There's no end date listed for this impressive deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Cozsnioor Bed Pillows before the savings disappear.

