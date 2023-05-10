Shoppers Swear by These 'Luxurious' Pillows That Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, investing in comfortable bedding is a must. Start with this set of comfy pillows while it's on major sale at Amazon.

Right now, the Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows are up to 55 percent off thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. Every type of sleeper can enjoy the pillows, which provide support whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. They're stuffed with plush down alternative and encased in a cotton pillow cover that's silky smooth. The cover is also breathable and moisture-wicking, so it's great for hot sleepers.

The pillows feature durable stitching along the hem. Plus, they're designed to keep their shape — even after you throw them in the washing machine for easy care. Before using them for the first time, the brand recommends fluffing them along the sides and waiting 24 hours for the best results.

The set comes in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. The good news is that every option is currently on sale. And we're adding the queen set to our cart while it's marked down to a little more than $22, which comes out to about $11 and some change per pillow.

More than 1,700 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them "so comfortable," "very luxurious," and "well made" in reviews. One shopper shared, "These pillows stay fluffed up and are just the right amount of firm and soft," and added, "Totally in love." Another customer wrote, "It's like sleeping on a heavenly cloud!"

Other shoppers call out their "good support," with one saying, "I have not had any neck pain since I have used them," and adding: "I don't know what… magic is in them, but I certainly hope that they continue to be wonderful and fluffy."

Ready to upgrade your bed? Head to Amazon to pick up the Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows while they're still on sale!

