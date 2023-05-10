Shoppers Swear by These 'Luxurious' Pillows That Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now

“It's like sleeping on a heavenly cloud!”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Home Soft Good One-Off: Sleeping Pillow Deal
Photo: Amazon / People / Reese Herrington

When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, investing in comfortable bedding is a must. Start with this set of comfy pillows while it's on major sale at Amazon.

Right now, the Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows are up to 55 percent off thanks to a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description. Every type of sleeper can enjoy the pillows, which provide support whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. They're stuffed with plush down alternative and encased in a cotton pillow cover that's silky smooth. The cover is also breathable and moisture-wicking, so it's great for hot sleepers.

Home Soft Good One-Off: Sleeping Pillow Deal
Amazon

Buy It! Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows, $22.47 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The pillows feature durable stitching along the hem. Plus, they're designed to keep their shape — even after you throw them in the washing machine for easy care. Before using them for the first time, the brand recommends fluffing them along the sides and waiting 24 hours for the best results.

The set comes in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. The good news is that every option is currently on sale. And we're adding the queen set to our cart while it's marked down to a little more than $22, which comes out to about $11 and some change per pillow.

More than 1,700 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them "so comfortable," "very luxurious," and "well made" in reviews. One shopper shared, "These pillows stay fluffed up and are just the right amount of firm and soft," and added, "Totally in love." Another customer wrote, "It's like sleeping on a heavenly cloud!"

Other shoppers call out their "good support," with one saying, "I have not had any neck pain since I have used them," and adding: "I don't know what… magic is in them, but I certainly hope that they continue to be wonderful and fluffy."

Ready to upgrade your bed? Head to Amazon to pick up the Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows while they're still on sale!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

These Lightweight Pajama Sets Feel Like Wearing 'Absolutely Nothing' â and They're on Sale Starting at $12
Target's Lightweight Pajama Sets Feel Like Wearing 'Absolutely Nothing' — and They're on Sale Starting at $12
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Wears Blazers with Everything from Sneakers to Stilettos — Get Her Spring Staple Starting at $35
Related Articles
Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum
Yankee Candle Mother's Day Sale TOUT
More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now
Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10
Aura Frame First-Person Review TOUT
My Mom Replaced Her Photo Albums with This Digital Picture Frame, and the Brand Is Having a Mother's Day Sale
Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Tout
These 'Handy' Under-Cabinet Lights with 'Flawless' Motion Detection Are on Sale at Amazon
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
This $175 Air Purifier That 'Pulls Stuff Out of the Air' Is Just $75 at Amazon Today
Brooklinen Sale TOUT
Brooklinen's Luxurious Sheets and Editor-Approved Duvet Covers Are on Sale Right Now
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote
This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50
UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
An $850 Cordless Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Absolutely Amazed' Is on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon
Furniture Roundup: Outlet Deals Tout
The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off
GRANNY SAYS Hanging Closet Shelf, 3-Shelf Foldable Hanging
These Hanging Shelves 'Optimize Space' in Closets, and They're Just $12 Apiece at Amazon
wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon