People Say They're Getting 'Some of the Best Sleep' with These Pillows — and They're 57% Off at Amazon
Although Cyber Monday and Black Friday are technically over, Amazon is still overflowing with sales and discounts — whether you want to snag a robot vacuum or brand new Apple Watch. And right now, you can get a set of two Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for a whopping 57 percent off.
Filled with a gel down-alternative material, the pillows are super plush and soft, offering excellent support for your head and neck. Each pillow is covered with a 100 percent cotton casing, making it super breathable and cooling. With these pillows, you won't have to worry about any of the filling falling out thanks to the seams that have been reinforced with sturdy stitching.
Any kind of sleeper will find comfort with these pillows too, whether you sleep on your stomach, side, back, or something in between. You won't have to punch the pillow back into shape after a night's sleep since they're designed with a no-shift construction and never become flat. Plus, they're plenty easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine and let the pillows air dry.
Buy It! Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, $25.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Over 9,800 Amazon shoppers have given these pillows a five-star rating, with reviewers saying they stay "fluffy all night," while others call them "oh so dreamy." One user even wrote, "I slept on one last night and for the first time in a very long time I woke up with no neck pain."
"Let me start by saying I am the pickiest when it comes to a great pillow," one five-star reviewer shared. "This pillow is the balance between support and comfort. My head doesn't sink overnight. I don't shift and honestly, the last three nights have been some of the best sleep I've had; no morning headaches from awkward neck angles. It doesn't make me feel hot and I don't feel the need to layer pillows to get the desired height. Honestly one of the best purchases I've made this year!"
"I've only had these pillows for a couple [of] days, so I can't speak too much of them yet," another shopper said. "So far, however, they are proving to be a tremendous purchase. I'm extremely pleased with the superb quality and comfort and hope they hold up. They are soft and puffy but are fully supportive for my head and neck. They are comfortable when I'm on my side reading or watching TV. I've tried at least a dozen pairs of pillows in the past few years because of sleep issues and so far these are the most impressive right out of the package."
Head to Amazon and shop the Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for just $25.99 before this deal disappears for good.
