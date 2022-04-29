Courteney Cox Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gift Ideas — Including One that Smells Like Her Home

From classic, all-white kicks to home essentials, check out Courteney Cox's go-to gifts to surprise Mom on May 8.

Gift highlights include a refreshing candle from the Friends star's own recently launched home-care brand, Homecourt. (It's hand-poured and burns for 60 hours!) For all the makeup enthusiast moms, Cox revealed some of her beauty staples, too, including a concealer brush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line and an Yves Saint Laurent lipstick the star has sworn by for years.