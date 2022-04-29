Courteney Cox Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gift Ideas — Including One that Smells Like Her Home

The actress, director and mom to daughter Coco, 17, shares her favorite presents for you — and your home! 

April 29, 2022 02:59 PM

Courteney's Top Picks

From classic, all-white kicks to home essentials, check out Courteney Cox's go-to gifts to surprise Mom on May 8. 

Gift highlights include a refreshing candle from the Friends star's own recently launched home-care brand, Homecourt. (It's hand-poured and burns for 60 hours!) For all the makeup enthusiast moms, Cox revealed some of her beauty staples, too, including a concealer brush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line and an Yves Saint Laurent lipstick the star has sworn by for years.

Yves Saint Laurent Lipstick

"This is a color I've worn for years. It goes with everything, and it's moisturizing," says the star.

Buy It! YSL Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm in nude lingerie, $39; yslbeautyus.com 

Homecourt Candle

The fragrance is "the unique combination of oils and perfume that I've been wearing," including cardamom and dried yerba maté leaves, says Cox, who launched Homecourt, her luxury home-care product line, earlier this year. "Now my house smells like my favorite scent," she adds. 

Buy It! Cece Candle, $60; homecourt.co

Rare Beauty Concealer Brush

Cox is a major fan of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line. "I use this soft brush under my eyes for concealer and as a spot brush," she says.

Buy It! Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Concealer Brush, $16; sephora.com

Osea Body Balm

"This is an incredible balm that works beautifully alone or under your favorite cream," says Cox of the formula, which includes Alaria seaweed to improve skin elasticity.

Buy It! Anti-aging Body Balm, $48; oseamalibu.com

Sweater De-Piller

"No matter how expensive a sweater is, within a wear or two it will always pill," says Cox. This fabric shaver has three interchangeable heads to keep clothes (and furniture) fuzz free. "This is the best de-piller I have come across!" she adds.

Buy It! Fabric Shaver and Lint Brush, $20; gleener.com

Espa Body Brush

"I like a strong dry brush to exfoliate before I moisturize. This is the perfect one," she says.

Buy It! Skin Stimulating Body
Brush, $33; us.espaskincare.com 

Rebooks Sneakers

The low-tops combine Reebok's retro H-strap design with modern comfort. "I wear them with almost everything. It's hard to take them off," she says.

Buy It! Workout Plus Shoes, $85; reebok.com

