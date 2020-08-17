Courteney Cox Sells Half of L.A. Condo in Celeb-Favorite Building for $3 Million

Courteney Cox is saying goodbye to one of the two condos she owns in a celebrity-favorite high-rise in Los Angeles.

The Friends actress, 56, offloaded one of her adjoining two units for $2.9 million in late July, Variety reports, selling it for $400,000 more than she bought it for back in 2014.

Though the property was sold in an off-market deal so details are limited, property records indicate that the star’s former condo is 1,300 square feet with one bedroom and two bathrooms, and offers views overlooking the Hollywood Hills.

The high-rise has housed famous faces for decades, counting Cher, Elton John and Lindsay Lohan as former tenants. Numerous stars and socialities still call it home, drawn by the building’s strict security and reserved staff.

The actress — who shares daughter Coco Arquette, 16, with ex-husband, actor David Arquette — also owns another property nearby: a mountain compound in Malibu she purchased 13 years ago.

Perched high above the beach, the house was designed with Hollywood decorator Trip Haenisch, and Cox has described it as her “dream house.”

The former Cougar Town star explained in Haenishc's 2018 book, Personal Space, that the expansive property helps create “a community-like feeling that is hard to find in Los Angeles.”

“This is a house I’ll never move from,” she said of the oceanfront home in 2017, “it really is so special to me.”

Cox is currently spending time at home in Los Angeles with her Coco amid the coronavirus pandemic. In May, she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's at-home Mother's Day episode that her boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid had traveled to Europe before the virus became a global issue — and ended up getting stuck abroad.