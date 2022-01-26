Courteney Cox Launches Her New Home-Care Line Homecourt: 'They're Beauty Products for the Home'

Much like her beloved Friends character Monica, Cox is a self-described neat-freak: "I care about the way everything looks, which is a blessing and a curse."

It's no surprise that Courteney Cox is hyperorganized.

Much like her beloved Friends character Monica, Cox, 57, is adept at decluttering and enjoys cleaning her spacious home in L.A. she shares with Coco, 17, her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette. "I care about the way everything looks," the actress tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "Which is a blessing and a curse."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now Cox is taking her love of architecture and interior design one step further with the launch of Homecourt, her own line of fragrance-infused, skincare-inspired, home-care products.

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Courteney Cox on PeopleTV.com or on the PeopleTV app.

Courteney Cox Credit: Peggy Sirota

"You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, 'Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?'" says the actress, currently starring in the fifth installment of the hit franchise Scream. "So we decided to create a room spray, which is coming out later, a counter spray, dish soap, hand soap and hand lotion."

For more of Cox's exclusive interview, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

Courteney Cox

Homecourt offers its products in four scents—Cece (Cox's signature scent), Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf and Cipres Mint. The signature scent (a mix of white leather, cardamon, cedarwood, smoke and cinnamon) "is literally the oils that I wear as my perfume," says Cox, who will next star in Starz's upcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale, which she also produces. "It's exactly the same."

Courteney Cox Credit: Peggy Sirota

Cox, who has blended her own fragrance for years, says she has always been complimented on her scent. "You could even see that on the Friends reunion," she recalls. "As I walked in, someone hugged me and went, 'Oh you smell good.' And someone else said, 'Yeah, you do smell good.' That's the signature scent."